Does Fingers die in Our Girl? Sean Ward's possible departure is devastating fans

Our Girl fans are bracing themselves for Fingers to die.

The popular character, played by former Coronation Street star Sean Ward, was shot in tonight's episode (April 7).

But will he survive? Or does Fingers die in Our Girl?

Does Fingers die in Our Girl? (Credit: BBC)

Does Fingers die in Our Girl?

This evening's episode of Our Girl ended on a tear-jerking cliffhanger.

After 2-Section came under attack, it appeared as though they had all managed to escape safely after climbing into the truck.

But Georgie (played by Michelle Keegan) instantly realised something wasn't right with her brother-in-law.

His injuries weren't obvious at first as the soldier was clearly in shock.

Looking traumatised, he then softly touched his torso and as he moved his hand away, it was covered in blood.

The episode concluded with Georgie shouting "man down" as she jumped into action to save his life.

It's not yet been confirmed if Fingers does actually due in Our Girl.

However, we did not see him pass out on screen, so there is a chance he'll survive.

Sean hasn't yet revealed whether he'll be returning for the next series of Our Girl, so the show could take any direction.

Sean Ward hasn't confirmed if he'll return next series (Credit: BBC)

Why have Our Girl fans been suspicious?

Our Girl fans have actually been predicting Fingers' death for weeks.

Although he's a series original, the 2-Section soldier hasn't been as central to the show as he is now.

In the very first episode of the 2020 season, he married Georgie's sister in a lavish wedding that was attended by the whole gang.

He wasn't able to go on their honeymoon in Lanzarote straight away as he was deployed to Afghanistan.

Throughout the series, he's been talking about how much he's looking forward to his honeymoon – and this has raised alarm bells among fans.

How have Our Girl fans reacted?

Our Girl fans have been taking to social media to express their concern for Fingers.

"Jeez, with dialogue like Fingers is definitely going to die this series #OurGirl," one fan tweeted.

Another wrote: " I'm not having it. I am not losing Fingers. He has been there since episode 1 with Molly and does not deserve to die. Leave him alone #OurGirl. It's obvious that it's Fingers."

Moments later, a third added: "Anyone else extremely nervous about whether

fingers

is gunna

die

? Have a horrible feeling this season is gunna be it for him

Unfortunately, we won't know what happens to Fingers until next week.

Our Girl is on BBC One, Tuesdays at 9pm

