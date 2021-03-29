Finding Jack Charlton is on BBC Two tonight and promises to provide an insight into the late football legend’s life.

Jack played for clubs like Leeds United and then England in an illustrious career.

But his loveable but straightforward personality really came out when he became a manager.

Who was Jack Charlton, and did he really fall out with his famous brother?

Jack was one of the most charismatic personalities from the footballing world (Credit: BBC)

What is Finding Jack Charlton all about?

The film looks back at his life and some of his greatest achievements.

Sports journalist Gabriel Clarke presents a film that promises to uncover his special relationship with Ireland, as well as the complicated relationship with his brother Bobby.

Viewers will also get to hear from his widow, Pat, as well as Irish players, musicians, writers and politicians.

In addition, the film examines some of his greatest football achievements with the like of Leeds and England, where he became a national legend.

A Geordie legend (Credit: BBC)

Who was Jack Charlton?

Jack Charlton was born in Ashington in Northumberland in 1935.

He came from a family of footballers, with superstar of the 1930s and 40s, Jackie Milburn, his cousin.

Younger brother Bobby was signed as schoolboy by Manchester United.

However, although Leeds were interested in him Jack initially decided to follow his dad and work as a coal miner.

After finding out how difficult the job was, Jack then decided to leave and pursue a career in football.

Brothers Jack and Bobby (Credit: BBC)

What did Jack achieve in his footballing career?

Making his debut in 1953 at age 17, Jack went on to play in defence for Leeds United for almost two decades.

He won the First Division championship with the team in the 1968-69 season, as well as the Second Division championship in 1963-64.

Other honours included an FA Cup win in 1971-72, a League Cup win in 1967-68 and a Charity Shield victory in 1969.

He was also named the Football Writer’s Association Player Of The Year in 1967.

Although his success at club level was something to behold, his achievements with the English national team was the stuff of dreams.

Did Jack win the World Cup in 1966?

Jack Charlton joined his brother Bobby in the English national team from the mid-1960s onwards.

With England hosting the World Cup in 1966, the pressure was on for the home team to win the tournament for the first time.

Alongside the likes of Gordon Banks, Bobby Moore, Roger Hunt, Martin Peters and Geoff Hurst, England beat Portugal in the semi-final.

They faced West Germany in the final and after a tense, extra-time battle, they won 4-2.

The Charlton brothers entered footballing lore and England had their first World Cup win.

Jack became a hero in Ireland (Credit: BBC)

Why is Jack loved in Ireland?

After he hung up his boots in 1973, Jack turned his hand to management.

After stints with Middlesborough, Sheffield Wednesday and his hometown club Newcastle United, he was approached by the Irish Football Association to become manager of Ireland.

An initially unpopular decision, Jack soon took the team to new heights.

They qualified for the 1988 European Championship and famously beat England – the team he had won the World Cup with – in the group stages.

More success followed, most notably at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

A devoutly Catholic nation, Ireland was fully invested in the Italia 90 experience.

After a stirring run, Ireland eventually lost out to the hosts 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

The team and Jack even went to meet the Pope in Rome during the tournament, and now Jack was a folk hero in Ireland.

Did Jack fall out with his brother Bobby?

After his management career ended, he and brother Bobby fell out.

Their beloved mother, Cissie, died in 1996 and Jack accused Bobby of not visiting her before her death.

He also claimed that there was a clash between Bobby’s wife Norma and Cissie, which caused the rift between the pair.

Jack called Norma “standoffish and difficult”.

However, the death of their former England teammate Ray Wilson in 2018 brought them back together again.

Jack died in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

How did Jack die?

Jack Charlton, nicknamed ‘Wor Jack’, revealed he had been diagnosed with dementia in early 2020.

Journalist Gabriel Clarke said: “There are moments in the film where he can’t remember things.

“That was very difficult to see, but that’s the condition, and that’s the aspect that people need to see because that’s what’s hardest for the carer, the person living with him.”

Jack died in July of the same year from lymphoma and dementia complications, aged 85.

One of the most charismatic characters in the football world for over half a century received a a stirring send-off in his home town of Ashington.

Finding Jack Charlton is on BBC Two tonight (March 29) at 9pm