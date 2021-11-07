He was one of England’s 1966 World Cup heroes, but dementia cruelly robbed Jack Charlton of his most precious memories.

In July 2020, he sadly died, unable to remember he had won the historic tournament.

During his illustrious career, Jack was not only an England football legend, but he also went on to become an Irish hero.

His successful tenure as the Ireland manager led them to the quarter finals of the Italia 90 World Cup. He also masterminded a blistering victory for them over England in Euro ’88.

Jack Charlton died in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

What is Finding Jack Charlton about?

In 2020, BBC Two first aired Finding Jack Charlton – a raw and emotional film that documented the end of Jack’s life.

It showed how he and his family battled the heartrending effects of the degenerative brain disease he was living with.

It was sadly during the filming of the documentary that the Geordie legend died of lymphoma and dementia complications aged 85.

The show is repeated on BBC Two tonight (November 7).

Jack and his wife Pat shared their memories in Finding Jack Charlton. (Credit: BBC)

Finding Jack Charlton: A rare insight into his relationship with Sir Bobby

The film also gives an intimate insight into his complicated relationship with his brother Sir Bobby Charlton.

The duo played alongside each other in the England team.

Shot on location in Ireland and England, viewers will hear heartwarming contributions from his family and friends, including his wife Pat and son John, footballer Niall Quinn, football manager David O’Leary and many more.

Brothers and England teammates Jack and Sir Bobby Charlton (Credit: BBC)

‘It was so sad’

Journalist Gabriel Clarke, who directed the poignant documentary, said: “Despite being one of only 11 Englishmen to appear in a World Cup final, Jack had to be reminded of his achievements as the heartbreaking condition took hold.

“It was so sad.

“But then he would see video footage and pictures, and it would all come flooding back. So he needed to be reminded.”

Gabriel also said “it was a privilege to have access to Jack and his family”. He added it really was an “inspiring” film to make.

Award-winning filmmaker’s next documentary

Earlier this week, Finding Jack Charlton won the Editors Choice Award at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2021 for its touching portrayal of his previously undocumented life with dementia.

And, last week, it was announced that former Manchester United and England star Rio Ferdinand will be the executive producer for Gabriel’s latest film.

The documentary will explore the inspiring life stories of young football stars.

Those starring include England players Jadon Sancho, Joe Gomez and Tammy Abraham. All of whom grew up in the underprivileged postcodes of South London.

It will air on BT Sport later this month.

Fans can watch Finding Jack Charlton on BBC Two tonight (November 7) at 9pm.

