Finding Alice, starring Keeley Hawes, divided viewers as it got underway last night, with some branding it ‘awful’.

The new six-part ITV drama started on Sunday (January 17) evening, but not everyone was keen.

Finding Alice started on ITV last night (Credit: ITV)

What is Finding Alice about?

The show is a dark comedy and centres on Alice’s (played by Line Of Duty actress Keeley Hawes) grief in the wake of her partner Harry’s (Jason Merrells) death, after he fell down the stairs of their new dream home.

She goes on to discover that he left behind a number of unsavoury secrets.

Read more: Keeley Hawes’ ITV crime drama criticised by sister of ‘honour killing’ murder victim

Finding Alice’s co-creator and writer, Simon, said of the show: “Even after a death, most of us are programmed to seek the light. When Alice falters in that, we hope showing her moments of despair will make for cathartic viewing.

“Most TV deaths are murders – Harry’s death is almost banal by comparison, but I think all the more interesting for it.”

The show stars Line Of Duty actress Keeley Hawes (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers think of the new Keeley Hawes drama?

After the first episode aired, some viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the programme, particularly in light of its all-star cast.

One demanded: “Who on Earth commissioned this? Basically just a whodunit with an ensemble cast. Poor storyline and bad overacting seem to dominate every scene. Don’t believe the hype, it’s awful.”

Finding Alice also features Joanna Lumley (Credit: ITV)

A second wrote: “Great cast wasted on such a terribly written farce. The cast aren’t sure what to make of it and over compensate, it’s awful. No one knows if it’s supposed to be comical or a drama. It’s certainly tragic #FindingAlice #itv #keeleyhawes.”

A third said on Twitter: “Anyone think Finding Alice is a bit… crap?”

No one knows if it’s supposed to be comical or a drama. It’s certainly tragic.

A fourth wrote simply: “What a load of rubbish! #FindingAlice.”

“#FindingAlice who commissions such a pathetic script and pays for that cast?” a fifth asked, adding: “It’s SO bad…”

Others said they had to turn it off, despite the show’s first-rate line-up of acting talent.

Who on earth commissioned this? 🤔 Basically just a who done it with an ensemble cast🤷‍♂️ Poor storyline and bad overacting seem to dominate every scene 🎭🤔 Don’t believe the hype it’s awful 😞#FindingAlice — Mal What (@Malwhat_ex) January 18, 2021

great cast wasted on such a terribly written farce. The cast aren’t sure what to make of it and over compensate, it’s awful. No one knows if it’s supposed to be comical or a drama. It’s certainly tragic #FindingAlice #itv #keeleyhawes — missingeu🌈🌊 (@whensthepubope1) January 18, 2021

Anyone think Finding Alice is a bit…. crap 😂 #FindingAlice #unbelievableplot — Steven (@SteeVee85) January 17, 2021

What a load of rubbish! #FindingAlice — Grumps (@Andlox) January 17, 2021

#FindingAlice who commissions such a pathetic script and pays for that cast. It’s SO bad…. — Dorothy Cory-Wright (@DorothyCoryWrig) January 18, 2021

#findingalice awful. Tedious to watch and hard to hear the dialogue as everyone mutters. Time to switch over. — CowboyJoe (@PeterCu79022033) January 17, 2021

#FindingAlice had to turn off. Too annoying — Lynda Pickard (@lyndap123) January 17, 2021

Some viewers enjoying Keeley Hawes in Finding Alice

Others, however, loved the show and praised “brilliant” star Keeley Hawes.

One said: “#FindingAlice Absolutely loved it . Watching and enjoying it very much. Will continue to and cannot wait for the next episode.”

Read more: Is Keeley Hawes still married to Matthew Macfadyen and do they have kids together?

Another put: “#FindingAlice has a fine combination of humorous and heartbreaking moments, with some great one-liners. I’m really enjoying it and can’t wait for the next episode.”

Someone else tweeted: “Watching #FindingAlice enjoying it and Keeley Hawes is brilliant!”

Watching #FindingAlice enjoying it & keeley hawes is brillant! — Gaz (@rycbar32_) January 17, 2021

#FindingAlice has a fine combination of humorous and heartbreaking moments, with some great one-liners. I'm really enjoying it and can't wait for the next episode. — AmandaElle (@bilko_sergeant) January 17, 2021

#FindingAlice

Absolutely loved it . Watching and enjoying it very much

Will continue to and cannot wait for the next episode — Simba1955 (@Simba19551) January 17, 2021

Finding Alice continues on ITV this Sunday (January 24) at 9pm.

However, the whole series is available to watch now on ITV Hub.

What did you think of Finding Alice? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.