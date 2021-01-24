The cast and crew of Finding Alice – starring Keeley Hawes – were just five weeks away from wrapping when the country plummeted into lockdown last March.

But thankfully, with the help of some serious measures, filming resumed towards the end of last year.

Here, we find out from makeup artist Rosie Octon exactly how they managed and the main products she used on the show’s leading stars.

Finding Alice: How did the cast and crew work post-lockdown?

Rosie, who has also worked on The Durrell’s, revealed strict measures were put in place following lockdown.

She exclusively told Entertainment Daily: “We began filming again a few months after lockdown ended, which gave us the time to make sure that we were used to the new measures.

“I’m very happy to say that we took great pride in working under those conditions.

Our whole crew embraced wearing masks

“We were exceptionally lucky to still be allowed to work.”

In addition, Rosie explained: “Luckily, there are specific people employed by production. They’re in charge of measures and conditions to which we all comply.”

And while wearing a face mask can be somewhat irritating, the beauty professional begged to differ.

Furthermore, Rosie continued: “Our whole crew embraced wearing masks all day.

“Different departments had to adapt to wearing different levels of PPE at the appropriate times.

“For example, we wore different combinations of masks, visors, aprons and gowns. We also washed our hands and sanitised.”

What has the cast said about filming?

Meanwhile, during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, leading actress Keeley Hawes opened up on filming in a pandemic.

The actress said: “I had a scene where I had to get a little bit intimate with another character, closer than you’re really able to.

“And someone had the brilliant idea of bringing in this actor’s poor wife and putting a wig on her and doubling her for me.”

Finding Alice beauty secrets

Despite fighting against the pandemic, it didn’t stop Rosie from creating her usual standout makeup looks.

But what did she use on the show’s leading ladies Keeley and Joanna Lumley?

Well, let’s start with skin prep.

Rosie revealed: “We were so luck to have Weleda, who sent us some amazing products from the Skinfood range.

“We also used Dr PawPaw, sheet masks by Beauty Pro, Liz Earl hand cream and Charlotte Tilbury magic cream.”

In addition, she said: “Their home routines are just as important as the ones we do at work.”

Keeley’s makeup and hair essentials

Meanwhile, Keeley, 44, used a range of products to create a flawless look for camera. Rosie explains…

Nars Smooth and Protect Primer SPF30: “Protects against UV and helps the foundation sit well.”

Chantecaille Futureskin Foundation: “Very natural coverage foundation for a realistic look.”

BY TERRY Mascara Terrybly Growth Booster Mascara: “Growth and conditioning treatment, as well as a brilliant mascara.”

Dyson Airwrap: “Incredible invention that gives a bouncy blow-dry look without the effort of a brush. It takes a little practice if you use it on yourself, but it’s worth it for the finished look!”

Oribe Signature Waterproof Anti-Humidity Spray: “This is an absolute must have to battle against humidity and moisture in the air. It’s great for keeping your style longer than a normal hairspray.”

Joanna’s makeup and hair essentials

Joanna, 74, has provided us with a series of glamorous looks over the years. Opening up on her beauty bag, Rosie adds…

Too Faced Just Peachy Eyeshadow Palette: “Great colours for Joanna’s skin tone and eye colour.”

Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream: “Fantastic for brightening up any skin type, which adds a touch of fresh colour.”

Maybelline Falsies Mascara: “Great everyday mascara for filming as it doesn’t drop.”

Denman Grooming Brush: “My favourite brush because it really smoothes out curls into beautiful waves.”

Maria Nila Dry Shampoo: “Made with potato starch rather than using tiny fibres. It gives your roots a boost when your style starts to drop. You can reinvigorate it with a quick ruffle of you finger tips at the root all day!”

Finding Alice continues Sunday January 24 at 9pm on ITV.

