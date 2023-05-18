Tearful Fighting Addiction viewers left saying the same about Emma Willis as she breaks down over Matt’s relapse

Fighting Addiction aired last night as Matt and Emma Willis opened up about his relapse and struggles.

The documentary on BBC One showed the couple emotionally speak about Matt’s addiction struggles, and the relapse he had years ago.

During Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction last night (May 17), Emma detailed how Busted star Matt’s addiction and relapse was for her. She spoke about a diary she began keeping in January 2008 – months before they married.

Emma became tearful during the powerful documentary (Credit: BBC)

Matt and Emma Willis on Fighting Addiction documentary

Emma tearfully told the camera: “The only thing I could really think of to keep track was to keep a diary. I don’t think I’ve ever read it since I wrote it. It’s literally just notes of what I knew he had consumed.”

Reading some of the lists, Emma said: “A bottle of champagne, a couple of wines, a couple of wines, another bottle of champagne and more. And more is a reference to drugs.”

Flicking through the pages of the diary, she said: “I mean it’s every single day, without fail.”

Matt candidly opened up about his addiction struggles (Credit: BBC)

She went on: “I used to drive around looking for him. I used to go in all the local pubs trying to find him. But he always went to the ones I didn’t know about.”

There were so many ways that he hid things, I was so scared that he would die.

Speaking to the cameras, Matt also made a heartbreaking admission as he admitted to ‘hurting’ Emma with his addiction struggles. He said: “Me and Emma have been through a lot together. I have hurt her so many times that I don’t really know where to begin.”

Emma emotionally continued: “When you see it written down on paper, you realise how bad he was. There were so many ways that he hid things, I was so scared that he would die.”

Emma admitted she thought Matt was ‘going to die’ during his addiction struggles (Credit: BBC)

Later into the documentary, Emma recalled the months leading up to her wedding to Matt. A clip from her appearance on Loose Women was shown, in which she was asked about the upcoming nuptials.

Speaking to the camera, Emma said: “I was trying to stay positive and keep smiling. But it was really hard. The one person you want to understand what it’s like for you, can’t. And it’s not that they won’t, it’s just that they physically can’t.”

Detailing his substance abuse, Matt later said: “Once our children arrived, I stayed clear of drink and drugs for eight years. And then in 2016, Busted announced a reunion tour. After one of our shows, someone offered me a line of coke and I was like cocaine isn’t a problem for me, alcohol was my downfall.

Viewers praised Emma and Matt for opening up so honestly (Credit: BBC)

Viewer reaction to Fighting Addiction

“Within a month, I was doing six grams, bang, bang, bang, bang, on my own, every [bleeping] day.”

Speaking about Matt’s relapse, Emma broke down as she said: “You kind of kick yourself a bit. You’re like, ‘how the [bleep] did I not see that?’ I was absolutely flabbergasted. I couldn’t believe it.”

After watching the emotional documentary, viewers shared their thoughts. Many supported Matt and also praised Emma for standing by him. One person said on Twitter: “Just watching this addiction programme with Matt Willis & all I can say is, what an incredible person Emma Willis is.”

Emma admitted she ‘couldn’t believe’ Matt’s relapse (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: “Wow @mattjwillis @EmmaWillis what an incredible documentary #fightingaddiction so raw so honest and so inspiring. Emma you are truly amazing to love and support through everything you’ve gone through!”

Someone else added: “I am bursting with respect for Emma that she has let us all into this part of her life, and she is setting the narrative for the programme from the start. This is brutal for families but we don’t often see this on TV #FightingAddiction is about the whole family.”

Another tweeted: “@EmmaWillis I am you. I watched #FightingAddiction with tears streaming down my face. Our story is hidden and our path is hard. All the best.”

Someone else said: “Sitting with tears streaming down my face at relatable situations.”

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

