The fiancée of Dancing On Ice star Bez has revealed she’s worried he ‘could die’ on the ITV show.

Happy Mondays star Bez, 57, was seen sporting a protective helmet during Sunday live launch show (January 16).

This is because he can’t stop falling over in rehearsals.

And now his 35-year-old partner, Firouzeh Razavi, has confessed she’s worried another fall could finish him off!

Speaking to The Daily Star, Firouzeh said: “When he told me he fell, I was like, ‘Oh no, that is not good at all’. I always say, ‘Whatever you do, protect your head. You can’t fall on your head because you could die.’

“I don’t want to attract negative energy… we’re a lucky couple.”

Why is Bez wearing a helmet on Dancing On Ice?

Bez gave one of the strangest DOI performances ever seen during his debut on the rink.

Dancing to Happy Mondays’ tune, Step On, Bez descended onto the ice on a pair of giant maracas.

Bez performed in a watermelon crash-helmet (Credit: ITV)

Then he joined skating partner, Angela Egan, for a whizz round the rink wearing a watermelon helmet.

They were quickly joined by some giant skating watermelon segments while Bez’s bandmate, Shaun Ryder, cheered on from the audience.

“Well I don’t know about you but my melon’s twisted,” quipped the commentator, referencing a famous line from the song.

Bez is the first contestant in Dancing On Ice history to wear a protective helmet while performing.

It looks like Firouzeh can rest easily for a while though as Bez has tested positive for Covid-19.

Bez – whose real name is Mark Berry – announced the news just hours after Sunday’s show.

Bez has tested positive for coronavirus

He told The Daily Star: “I’ve had a positive test. I’m gutted because I’m going to be missing training but I’m looking forward to skating on the show again for Week Three.

“I’ll be tuning at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend.”

Bez is the first contestant to compete wearing a protective helmet (Credit: ITV)

An ITV spokesperson confirmed the news, adding: “We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines.”

Fans of the show were also gutted by the news and took to Twitter to share their misery.

“Aww gutted to hear Bez had tested positive for COVID-19,” said one, adding: “Hopefully he’ll get a week off to isolate then he’ll be back skating #DancingOnIce.”

Another said: “The show is cursed!”

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, January 23 on ITV at 6:30pm.

