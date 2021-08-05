Fern Britton still has a good relationship with ex husband Phil Vickery despite split, My Cornwall star insists

Fern Britton’s life has changed significantly since her split from husband Phil Vickery but she’s moving on with new show My Cornwall.

In the two-part series, Fern learns about the county that has adopted her and what makes it so uniquely captivating.

The former This Morning star has enjoyed quite a career in the UK since she started out in the 90s.

It’s been a tumultuous few year for Fern, who split with her chef husband of 20 years Phil Vickery last year.

But there’s also an awful lot to celebrate about her life…

Fern Britoon is best known for presenting This Morning (Credit: Splashnews)

Why did Fern Britton leave This Morning?

Fern, 62, was born July 17, 1957.

She is best known for her work on the ITV show This Morning, which she began in 1999.

However, she was famous long before that.

She began working as a TV presenter with the BBC, before going on to present Ready, Steady Cook between 1994 and 2000.

Fern announced she would be leaving This Morning after 1o years in March 2009.

Rumours at the time claimed she was quitting after finding out Phillip Schofield was earning three times more than she was.

Since leaving This Morning she went to star on Strictly in 2012.

.@Fern_Britton discovers all the things that make Cornwall so special 🗺 Watch the new series – My Cornwall with Fern Britton – Thursday at 8pm on @channel5_tv#Cornwall #FernBritton pic.twitter.com/UPNbiDFy0N — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) August 4, 2021

How much is Fern Britton worth?

Fern is the author of six novels, all of which have ended up on The Sunday Times bestseller list.

They’ve helped her amass a net worth of around £4million.

Fern’s weight loss

The TV star also hit headlines in 2008 when it was discovered she had a gastric band fitted.

“I hadn’t lied,” she told Daily Mail. “No one ever asked me how I’d lost weight. It’s something I did for myself, and I naively thought I’m entitled to privacy, but clearly, I’m not.”

Last year, she confessed she was still angry all these years later.

“I am cross about the way I was treated,” she told Express.

“I got a phone call from the boss at ITV who said, ‘You’ve got to go on air tomorrow and say you were wrong not to tell everybody.'”

Fern and Phil broke up last year (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Fern and husband Phil Vickery?

Fern and Phil Vickery first met on the set of BBC Two’s Ready Steady Cook and started dating.

Speaking in 2016, Fern told the Telegraph: “I remember thinking at the time that nobody was going to take a 40-something woman with three kids.

“Then, one day at work, someone said, ‘Phil Vickery fancies you.’ And I went, ‘Remind me – which one is he?'”

The pair tied the knot in 2000 and had one child, Winnie, together.

After two decades together, Fern and Phil stunned fans when they decided to part ways.

“We simply needed to follow our own paths,” she told Good Housekeeping. “Over time we realised we weren’t necessarily having the kind of life we once did. It seemed right to say ‘thank you’ and move on.

“But we do have a good friendship. Phil and I had the greatest fun together and we have the most beautiful daughter together, Winnie, so we will always be connected.”

Who was Fern Britton’s first husband?

Fern is also a mother to twin sons Harry and Jack, 26, and daughter Grace, 23, from her first marriage to Clive Jones.

She and Clive were married from 1988 to 2000.

Clive, now 72, is a well-known journalism and broadcasting figure.

