Fern Britton on Phillip Schofield's 'lovely' wife Stephanie Lowe
She reportedly texted Stephanie in the wake of the news

By Natasha Rigler
| Updated:

Fern Britton said she “felt sorry” for Phillip Schofield’s wife when he came out as gay.

The former This Morning star, 64, described 58-year-old Stephanie Lowe as “a lovely girl” in the wake of his announcement.

Fern Britton smiles in sunglasses during outing
Fern Britton ‘felt sorry for’ Stephanie Lowe when Phillip Schofield came out (Credit: Splashnews.com)

And despite Fern and Phillip previously being embroiled in feud rumours, she was quick to park their differences and wish him well.

Speaking to talkRADIO after Phil had come out in 2020, Fern said: “We haven’t seen each other for a very long time or spoken for a while. I’m glad for him.

“It’s none of my business. He’s getting on really, so, good. It’s terrible that people have to hide who they are.”

Fern, whose own marriage to TV chef Phil Vickery broke down in 2020, then went on to add: “I feel for his wife.

Phillip Schofield smiling while holding hands with wife Stephanie
Stephanie has remained close to her estranged husband Phillip since he announced he is gay (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Steph’s a lovely girl and, you know, that’s difficult – as I’ve been talking about difficult transitions and processing stuff for me, it will be the same for her.”

When did Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield work together?

Fern became a full time host on This Morning in 1999.

Initially, she co-presented the show with John Leslie. He was then replaced by Phillip in 2002.

The pair worked on the ITV1 show together for seven years before Fern decided to bow out.

Phillip, 60, later revealed in his autobiography that he and Fern had rowed backstage.

“I walked back into the make-up room and calmly said, ‘Please don’t do that to me again,'” he penned.

“I think, for whatever reason, that was the point Fern decided she didn’t want to do This Morning any more.”

Four years after her exit, Phillip also told Heat magazine: “We were involved in the show and mates at the time, but we don’t really [speak].

“I see Phil [Fern’s then-husband, chef Phil Vickery] when he’s in This Morning… But we’re not in touch now.”

What did Phil say about Fern after he came out?

Phillip – who is hosting The British Soap Awards this weekend – came out as gay during an emotional interview on This Morning in February 2020.

Phillip Schofield comes out on This Morning
Phillip came out on This Morning in February 2020 (YouTube/ This Morning)

He was supported on the sofa by his co-host Holly Willoughby.

Months later, Phillip – who has stayed close to his now-estranged wife Stephanie – claimed he was not contacted by Fern after his big announcement.

He wrote in his book Life’s What You Make It: “When I came out, she didn’t text me.

“She did text Steph though, which was really kind.”

