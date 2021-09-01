Fern Britton has been branded a “tease” by her followers on Twitter.

The jovial comments came after she revealed she’d had a “very happy meeting” with ITV.

So just what is the former This Morning presenter up to?

Well, her fans are most certainly “intrigued”.

Fern Britton has left her Twitter followers intrigued with a cryptic message (Credit: Splash News)

What did Fern Britton say on Twitter?

Fern tweeted a picture of the ITV HQ and said: “The current home of ⁦@ITV. So swish! Went for a very happy meeting .. but I do miss the old ITV Tower on the South Bank.”

The tweet sparked intrigue among Fern’s followers, who wanted to know what the meeting was all about.

Mostly they asked if we’d be seeing Fern back on our screens any time soon.

She was most recently seen on Channel 5 with her own two-part show exploring Cornwall, entitled My Cornwall with Fern Britton.

The current home of ⁦@ITV⁩ . So swish! Went for a very happy meeting .. but I do miss the old ITV Tower on the South Bank, pic.twitter.com/0IshhswLB9 — Fern Britton 💙 (@Fern_Britton) September 1, 2021

So what’s next for Fern?

Her fans are most certainly eager to find out.

“Happy for what reason, Fern??!! I hope it’s because your fizzog will be back on our screens soon??” said one.

“You tease.. New programme?” another asked.

“New TV stuff? Can’t wait!” declared another.

“Ooh exciting things ahead?” another asked.

“Intrigued to know what you’re up to. I know you can’t tell,” said another.

“Fern, we need you back on the telly,” another stated. “You were a joy to watch, especially when you got the giggles.”

Fern Britton was recently on screen in My Cornwall (Credit: Channel 5)

Did Fern reveal what she’s up to?

Sadly she didn’t, so we guess it’s a case of watch this space!

It’s been a rough few years for Fern following her split from husband Phil Vickery.

She also lost both of her parents and her beloved cat.

Fern has said: “I’ve had a bad two of three years. Both of my parents died, my beloved cat died and, unfortunately, my marriage died.

“It was a bit of a tough time but we are getting through. And it is all okay. There is life afterwards.”

And if that life involves a new TV show, then we know a few Fern fans who’ll be VERY happy!

