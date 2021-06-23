Faye Winter has been confirmed as one of the contestants on Love Island 2021.

This blonde beauty is an estate agent from Devon who can’t wait to get into the Majorcan villa and meet some “fit men”.

So how old is Faye? And what else has the Love Island star revealed about herself?

We answer these questions and more below…

Faye looks set to spice things up in the villa (Credit: ITV2)

What does Love Island star Faye Winter do for a job?

Faye, 26, is a letting manager.

She told ITV: “I’m a lettings manager and I’ve got an amazing team. I go out and do valuations, win business for the company and I’ll do the odd viewing and find tenants. My main role is the sales side of things.

“I absolutely love it! I’ve actually only taken a sabbatical from work because in my ideal world, I’d love to go back to work.”

In her spare time she boards guide dogs in training.

She said she drops them off at guide dog school before work and takes care of them in the evenings and weekends.

She added that whoever she ends up with must respect her passion for dogs.

Faye explained: “Whoever comes into my life has to realise they are second to the dogs.”

Faye love real estate and dogs (Credit: ITV2)

What is Faye’s relationship history?

Faye has been single about two years but hasn’t let on much more about her dating past.

But she did say she would like to settle down and have a family eventually.

She said: “I want someone who I can go on holidays and stuff with for the next couple of years, and have a really fun time.

“And then start thinking about kids and serious things in three or four years’ time.”

Faye can’t wait to meet all the fit Love Island contestants (Credit: ITV2)

What is Faye looking for in a man?

Faye made a rather raunchy confession in her Love Island introduction.

She said she is looking for a man to “rip me a new [bleep]-hole”.

However, she appeared to quickly realise just how rude her remark was and said she didn’t quite mean it that way.

She also appears to be quite the flirty type and admitted that while showing properties to clients, she likes to dress as provocatively as she can get away with.

She continued: “I try to make it as Selling Sunset as possible.

“I’m definitely there in the mini dresses, boobs out, bum out, turning up and you can see the wives say to their husband: ‘You’re staying outside.’ It’s so fun.”

How does Faye think others see her?

Faye said she thinks her friends would describe her as “having a heart of gold”.

However, she added: “I don’t want to be seen like that though. I’m just a bit of a hard-faced cow – but that might just be the Botox.”

Is Love Island star Faye Winter on Instagram?

Faye is on Instagram under the handle faye_winter.

She currently has just over 10,000 followers but we’re sure this will skyrocket within days!

Her page mainly shows her enjoying Devon life, often in scantily clad outfits and enjoying the high life.

And it’s there that Faye has already been named the “winner” of Love Island by her followers.

One said: “Faye is my favourite girl.”

Another added: “You will always be my winner!”

