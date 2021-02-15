On Dancing On Ice, Faye Brookes and Hamish Gaman were in tears as the judges criticised their routine.

And fans of the ITV show took aim at the panel on Twitter, accusing its members of being overly ‘harsh’ or even ‘rude’ to the former Corrie actress and her pro partner.

On Dancing On Ice, Faye and Hamish dressed up and Kate and Will (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Faye on Dancing On Ice?

Faye and Hamish dressed up as Prince William and Kate Middleton during their wedding day for their routine.

Judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean heavily criticised the performance, telling Faye and Hamish they expected so much more from the pair.

Listening to the comments, both skaters had tears in their eyes as they insisted they had tried their best but would try harder.

The judges criticised their routine for being too safe and simple (Credit: ITV)

What did Dancing On Ice fans say?

On Twitter, a number of viewers said they thought the judges’ comments were too harsh.

One said: “Hamish and Faye are both crying, that’s uncalled for #dancingonice.”

A second tweeted: “My heart is breaking for Faye and Hamish, the fact that they’re both crying after that score and criticism is horrible! No matter what happens they will always be my favourites, every week they give it 110 per cent.”

The fact that they’re both crying after that score and criticism is horrible!

A third put: “What the hell did I just witness? What an insult to Hamish and Faye. #DancingOnIce.”

“She’s such a stunning skater and she killed it,” wrote a fourth. “I hate how much pressure they’re putting on her all the time #dancingonice.”

“#DancingOnIce Faye and Hamish crying, ugh, they’re so undermarked every week,” argued a fifth.”

“So harsh,” agreed a sixth, adding: “They are enough to bring anyone’s confidence down. Ashley needs to go back to Diversity.”

Others called the criticism “rude”.

However, some agreed with what the judges had to say.

One said: “Right, we all know, I think Faye is incredible and my GAL but that looked too easy? Hamish, up your game, son #dancingonice.”

Another tweeted: “Not Faye’s best performance, but it was rather safe again. #DancingOnIce.”

Someone else agreed: “I thought so too.”

What did the judges say?

Ashley, John, Jayne and Chris awarded Faye and Hamish 7.5, 7.5, 8.5 and 8.5 respectively.

Ashley told them: “I keep asking the same thing, and that’s to excite me… you had a stumble, didn’t you, and the sequence was out of sync… it’s not clicking.”

The judges’ comments had Faye and Hamish in tears (Credit: ITV)

Chris, meanwhile, said: “I cannot deny your skating quality… [but] you make it look easy, which sometimes, people translate into looking too simple.”

John offered: “I thought you rushed… you are a better skater than this.”

And Jayne commented: “You lost synchronicity with each other towards the end. We know you can do more, give us more, please!”

