Faye and Teddy on Love Island: Fans demand bosses show Teddy’s Casa Amor footage to Faye

Love Island fans are calling for Faye to be shown the footage of Teddy’s time in Casa Amor after last night’s shock recoupling.

Teddy was left a single man during the dramatic reshuffle, as Faye ditched him for new guy Sam.

But viewers of the show feel Teddy was ‘set up’, as Faye had been led to believe he had cheated in Casa Amor.

Love Island’s Faye chose to recouple with Sam on Friday night (Credit: ITV)

Faye and Teddy on Love Island: Fans react

One fan tweeted: “Can the producers not just show Faye the footage of Teddy sleeping outside every night? I’m so annoyed and sad for him.”

Another added: “They best show footage of Teddy’s time in Casa. Faye deserves it all thrown in her face.”

A third raged: “Faye it’s embarrassing…she needs to listen to Teddy cos if she decides to not believe him and watches it back she’ll feel awful.”

The latest recoupling saw six singles leaving the villa following this year’s Casa Amor.

Faye and Teddy were second up on Friday night and fans were gutted to watch the sad scenes play out.

Faye recoupled with new guy Sam (Credit: ITV)

Earlier in the week, show bosses had delivered the girls a postcard from the guys in Casa.

But a picture of Teddy kissing a newbie during a game prompted Faye to assume he had cheated on her.

As a result, she decided to recouple with Sam.

Faye told host Laura Whitmore: “Things change in here very quickly and people’s true colours come out. Pictures say a thousand words.

“As we all know, I was taking my time to let my guard down. Then the night before he went I let it down. And now he’s gone.”

Faye cried after arguing with Teddy (Credit ITV)

The lettings manager, from Devon, added: “Once I received the postcard, the girl I’ve been working so hard on was just closed off again.”

Faye then picked Sam to couple up with, before Teddy walked through the door on his own.

Unbeknown to her, he had been sleeping outside every night and only kissed another girl during a lads’ game.

Teddy maintains his innocence

Teddy maintained to Faye and host Laura that he had been loyal while in Casa Amor.

But Faye raged: “Did you forget about a kiss?” Teddy replied: “What in a game?”

Faye shot back: “If a dare is worth more than my feelings then…”

The former couple were later seen arguing outside about the postcard photo. The pair couldn’t agree and Faye burst into tears.

Some fans have pointed out that Faye smooched another guy during a challenge set by show bosses.

But others have defended her, saying that Teddy decided to kiss someone else in a game dreamed up by the boys.

“A lads’ game isn’t the same as a challenge,” one said.

“Teddy could have rejected the kiss during the game easily, but he didn’t and that’s what’s hurting Faye.

“She said it herself when they brought the postcard, that it didn’t look like a challenge.”

Love Island continues on Saturday night at 9pm on ITV2

