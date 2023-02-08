The return of Fawlty Towers has been confirmed by Basil Fawlty star John Cleese but furious fans are less than impressed.

The legendary star announced that a reboot of the classic series is on the way, with his daughter Camilla joining him to write and star in the series.

American filmmaker Rob Reiner is set to work with the pair on the reboot.

But fans of the original series are already begging for the Fawlty Towers reboot to be cancelled – before it’s even been made.

Fawlty Towers is set to return with John Cleese and his daughter (Credit: Coverimages)

John Cleese announces Fawlty Towers return

The original series of Fawlty Towers was made up of just two series which six episodes each – but it became one of the most-loved British comedy series of all time.

In 2019, it was named the greatest British sitcom ever in a Radio Times poll.

John Cleese wrote and starred in Fawlty Towers as the manic Basil Fawlty, who ran a chaotic English seaside hotel.

According to The Guardian, the new reboot “explores how Cleese’s over-the-top, cynical and misanthropic Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world”.

The plot will also reportedly focus on his relationship with his daughter as they manage a boutique hotel together.

But fans are begging for the reboot to be cancelled, as they believe it will never be as good as the original.

Fans have begged John Cleese to not make the reboot (Credit: BBC)

Fans beg for reboot to be cancelled

Before it’s even been made, fans of the original series are already calling for it to be “cancelled”.

One said: “By the sounds of it, it’s gonna be made for American TV and will get cancelled after an appalling pilot episode.

“Fingers crossed it won’t get anywhere near these sacred shores.”

Another added: “Bad idea. Time, jokes and appropriateness have all moved on. The originals, even if tired, still work but can’t do this over.”

A third also came up with a plan to “stop this happening”.

They declared: “We can CrowdFund enough to stop this happening, right?”

Another urged Cleese: “Some things are better left alone. People will draw comparisons and it will never match up to the original.”

Others felt a little more strongly, though, calling for the cancellation of the reboot and declared that remaking the classic should be a “criminal offence”.

“Reviving a classic like #FawltyTowers should be a criminal offence.

“I know it’s done with good intentions but it will never live up to the ridiculously high expectations of the original. It should be left alone @JohnCleese – you’ll only regret it later,” they warned.

“Please no,” another urged.

