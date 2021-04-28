An episode of Fawlty Towers has left BBC viewers divided this week when it aired.

The broadcaster aired a censored episode of the show, including a famously divisive scene.

The 1970s sitcom remains one of the most beloved of all time.

After EastEnders, an old episode of the comedy show aired and it immediately left viewers divided.

Episode The Germans was removed from BBC-owned platform UKTV due to its “offensive content and language” in 2020.

However, after some editing was done, it was later reinstated.

The episode features John Cleese imitating a Nazi soldier.

It aired in-full on the Beeb, but one character’s use of the N-word remained edited out.

What did BBC viewers say?

Fans were split down the middle, with some blasting the broadcaster for airing the episode at all.

“Are the BBC really showing this episode of Fawlty Towers??” ranted one.

“I’m surprised the BBC showed as much of that episode of Fawlty Towers as they did. Although there were some cuts,” said a second.

A third added: “Why is Fawlty Towers back on with is casual racism and misogyny?”

Are the BBC really showing THIS episode of Fawlty Towers#DontMentionTheWar — Dave19 LFC 💙 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@DaveMCnowInKent) April 26, 2021

I’m surprised the BBC showed as much of that episode of Fawlty Towers as they did. Although there were some cuts. #FawltyTowers — James Windsor (@jamesdanw) April 26, 2021

People who don’t get this, don’t get the British sense of humour. Great to see real comedy again that isn’t edited to suite the snowflakes. #fawltytowers https://t.co/mtIlcIOBRk — Dr. Karl Beattie (@realkarlbeattie) April 26, 2021

However, not everyone was unhappy with the decision.

One fan tweeted: “Loved watching that classic episode of #fawltytowers. Glad they didn’t edit out that infamous scene.”

Another said: “People who don’t get this, don’t get the British sense of humour. Great to see real comedy again that isn’t edited to suite the snowflakes.”

ED! has contacted BBC for comment.

Manuel actor Andrew Sachs passed away in 2016 (Credit: BBC)

Last year, UKTV release a statement regarding its decision to put a warning in front of episodes.

It read: “We already offer guidance to viewers across some of our classic comedy titles.

“However, we recognise that more contextual information can be required on our archive comedy. So we will be adding extra guidance and warnings to the front of programmes.

“We will reinstate Fawlty Towers once that extra guidance has been added. We will continue to look at what content is on offer as we always have done.”

Meanwhile, Manuel actor Andrew Sachs passed away in 2016.

The funnyman died following a secret four-year battle with vascular dementia.

It was reported that Sachs’ wife, Melody, cared for him throughout his illness, with his final weeks spent at a care home.

Actors and co-writers John Cleese and Connie Booth both quit the show before the third season – possibly because of their failed marriage.

