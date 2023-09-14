Fat Friends stars Ruth Jones and James Corden to reprise their roles as big-screen comeback teased?

Classic noughties drama Fat Friends may well be making its way onto the big screen soon – and the TV’s show cast are reportedly in talks to reprise their roles.

According to reports, James Corden has already been approached to take up his role in a movie version of the hit ITV series.

An insider alleged to The Sun: “The cast were all approached about filming a movie version – an early script has been written and is ready to go. If it gets the green light, James will reprise his role as Jamie Rymer while Ruth [Jones] will play Kelly Chadwick again. James and Ruth on screen again is the reunion everyone wants, albeit not Gavin and Stacey.”

James Corden credits Fat Friends as being life-changing for his career (Credit: Cover Images)

Fat Friends the movie coming soon?

Fat Friends followed the lives of slimming club members in Leeds and ran for four series on ITV from 2000 to 2005. The film would be a tribute to original writer Kay Mellor, who died aged 71 in May 2022.

The insider added: “The film would also be a huge tribute to Kay who helped change so many of the cast’s lives. They would all love to do something to thank her for her brilliance. It’s still early days but a very exciting project.”

James Corden, 45, has spoken openly about his admiration for Kay.

He said previously: “She changed my life when she cast me. She saw something in me that no one had before that point. She gave so many people their first chances.”

Ruth Jones played Kelly Chadwick in the popular show (Credit: Cover Images)

Cast are on board

Meanwhile, actress Gaynor Faye, who played Lauren Harris in the show and is Kay’s daughter, has also been dropping hints about the exciting comeback.

Speaking on Steph McGovern‘s Packed Lunch, Gaynor said: “We’re revisiting the characters and it’s really exciting. Hopefully we’re shooting it next year.”

