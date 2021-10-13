Eamonn Holmes teased a return to breakfast TV
TV

Fans plead with Eamonn Holmes to return to breakfast TV as he teases exciting career move

Now that's a great idea!

By Paul Hirons

Eamonn Holmes caused a stir on social media this morning (October 13) when he teased a return to breakfast TV, and fans pleaded with him to make it happen.

The This Morning host, 61, used to host breakfast TV news on both ITV and Sky.

And now fans want him back.

Eamonn Holmes: ‘Maybe it’s time to go back’

Eamonn quote-tweeted an account that specialises in classic TV clips from yesteryear.

It showed a clip from five years ago when Eamonn was host of Sky News’ Sunrise show.

He also hosted GMTV in the mid-2000s.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes claims live TV is a ‘dangerous place’ with people who ‘want you sacked’

In among the clips of Eamonn throughout his time on the show was one from his final show five years ago.

Eamonn then tweeted: “Just watched this… news can be so addictive.

“Maybe it’s time to go back?

“Thanks for memories @tvlive and @SkyNews.”

Eamonn Holmes on breakfast TV
Eamonn in his GMTV days (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react to the idea?

It wasn’t long until the idea of Eamonn making a return to breakfast TV lit a fire under fans.

One replied: “Welcome you back on ANY news channel I can get on Freeview, there is no competition Eamonn…”

Another wrote: “Please go back, really miss you at Sky News.”

A third pleaded: “YES please go back on morning TV… no-one worth watching anymore!”

Finally, another said: “I would love to see you back on breakfast tv. I’m not enjoying any of the shows right now.”

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning
Viewers want Eamonn and Ruth back (Credit: ITV)

What else do fans want Eamonn back on?

It’s not just breakfast TV that fans are pleading for Eamonn to come back on.

This Morning viewers pleaded for Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford to return to Friday morning presenting duties.

Read more: This Morning fans plead with ITV to bring back Eamonn and Ruth as Friday hosts

The married couple were ditched in favour of Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond earlier this year.

After last Friday’s show (October 8) viewers pleaded with ITV to reinstate them.

“Bring back Eamonn and Ruth!” one wrote.

“I thought I’d give This Morning another go after the brilliant summer but it’s just as bad if not worse!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Piers Morgan Instagram
Piers Morgan supported by fans as he shares devastating family news
Paul O'Grady
Paul O’Grady leaves fans cooing as he reveals new addition to family
bake off maggie
Bake Off star Paul Hollywood branded ‘rude’ over ‘hurtful’ comments to Maggie
Amanda holden instagram
Amanda Holden flashes her nipples and toned, tanned pins in autumnal outfit on Instagram
stacey Solomon baby name
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash finally announce name of their beautiful baby girl
Good Morning Britain Richard Madeley
GMB: Richard Madeley under fire for ‘making Chris Eubank’s grief about himself’