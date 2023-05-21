This Morning fans come out fighting for Phillip Schofield as they vow to ‘switch off’ following his exit

As tensions reached fever pitch on This Morning, Phillip Schofield issued a statement revealing he was quitting the show.

Phillip, 61, took to social media to announce he was leaving the ITV programme after two decades at the helm.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind,” he wrote. “I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on. I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me.”

Phillip Schofield quits This Morning: Fan reaction

The news comes after ongoing reports of a feud between Phil and co-host Holly Willoughby. Once best friends, the pair’s relationship has cooled in more recent weeks.

I’m so sorry that Phil has gone, I always loved him and Holly together.

And many fans of This Morning were gutted to hear Phil’s most recent episode was his last.

Writing on ED!’s Facebook page, one fan said: “Sorry this has happened, he must feel very hurt how he’s being treated especially by his not so loyal friend. Good luck Phillip.”

“I’m so sorry that Phil has gone, I always loved him and Holly together,” wrote another. “I hope we see him in lots of new shows.”

“Won’t be the same without him,” said a third. “I won’t be watching anymore. It’s disgraceful.”

Someone else agreed they would be switching off: “Such a shame Philip has gone, I won’t be watching this morning from now on.”

“Oh well!! That’s it…..after Thursday I will not be watching,” shared one more.

“Very sad to hear this,” a sixth chimed in. “Phil and Holly got me though lockdown I was isolating watching them on TV, it was great. Very sad day.”

“Such a shame you have been forced off something you enjoy,” said a fifth. “Good luck Phil in all you do.”

Holly’s response

Despite rumours of a fall out, Holly also paid tribute to Phil upon news he had chosen to leave.

In a brief Instagram story, Holly wrote: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Holly will also be taking a break from the programme and will be returning after the half-term break.

