Fans gush over ‘beautiful’ Oti Mabuse as Strictly star rocks her natural hair

Strictly fans are absolutely loving Oti Mabuse embracing her new look.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional decided to rock her natural hair in her latest snap, and her followers can’t get enough.

Oti, who travelled home for the festive period to surprise her family, showed off her gorgeous style on Instagram.

Posing in the scorching sunshine, Oti made sure to flash her long legs as she soaked up the hot weather.

Oti Mabuse jetted off to South Africa this week to be with her family (Credit: Splashnews)

Oti Mabuse flashes her long legs on Instagram

She captioned the snap: “Love everything about the sunshine”.

Fans were quick to comment, with many complimenting the star on her natural hair and effortlessly long legs.

“I LOVE your hair on this pic! You look fab!” wrote one fan.

A second replied: “Love love your hair! Beautiful!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

“Oti you are such a beautiful role model,” said a third fan.

While a fourth responded: “Babe! I love your fade!”

It’s not the first time Oti has decided to show off her natural hair.

Back in August, the dancer surprised fans when she celebrated turning 31 by rocking a new hairdo.

Oti Mabuse is preparing to star in the new series of Dancing On Ice (Credit: Splashnews)

Strictly star surprises parents for Christmas

Meanwhile, Oti didn’t tell her mum that she was flying home to spend Christmas in her native South Africa this week.

She told fans on Instagram: She says: “I’m on my way home. I haven’t been home in four years. I haven’t seen my mum in three, haven’t seen my dad in four. She doesn’t know I’m coming home.”

The star’s family were over the moon to see her, and Oti shared with fans that lots of tears were shed.

“Decided to surprise my family and not tell them I’m coming home just to see their expressions, mom was speechless (touched me all to see if I was real, dad couldn’t stop smiling and my godmother cried her eyes off).”

