Martin Lewis reveals he’s feeling ‘nauseous’ and ‘weak’, sparking health concerns

Fans have offered their well-wishes to Martin Lewis as he revealed he was feeling "nauseous" and "weak".

Martin, 48, hosted his programme, The Martin Lewis Money Show, on Thursday night live from his home.

Before the show began, the money saving expert told his Twitter followers he was feeling under the weather.

Martin Lewis revealed he was feeling "nauseous" and "weak" (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis sparks concern

He tweeted: "The problem with having your own live TV show, is when you're feeling under the weather as I am right now (nauseous and weak) show must go on.

"Let's hope Dr. Showbiz helps.

"At least I'm doing it from home so I can go to bed straight afterwards."

However, fans expressed their concerns for Martin.

Fans expressed concerns for Martin (Credit: ITV)

One person said: "It's not the virus I hope."

Martin replied: "I hope not too, but I have no fever, no cough and still have my sense of taste, so thankfully I think it's unlikely."

Martin told another fan he doesn't have a temperature either.

I hope not too, but I have no fever, no cough and still have my sense of taste, so thankfully I think it's unlikely https://t.co/rpYoqjtAey — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) July 2, 2020

Meanwhile, another wrote: "Sending hugs... hope you're okay."

Martin said: "I'll get through it - then probably throw up after!"

I have no fever, no cough and still have my sense of taste

Others sent their well-wishes to Martin with one adding: "Oh gosh. Hope you get some rest after the show."

Another said: "I thought you were looking a bit peaky earlier today. You must look after yourself Martin. Rest up."

A third tweeted on Friday morning: "I hope you’re feeling better this morning.

"You were a trooper last night, I felt very worried for you. It’s horrible when you’re ill like that."

Fans told Martin to rest up (Credit: ITV)

What did Martin Lewis say?

After his show, Martin thanked fans for watching and said he was "off to his sick bed".

He wrote: "Ta for watching folks. I hope the info was useful.

Ta for watching folks. I hope the info was useful.



& I hope the shenanigans in the background near the end didn't put you off. I'd dock @laralewington's pay by 50% (if she was paid). :)



Thanks MSE Eesha for tweeting in my absence.



Now off to my sick bed.#MartinLewis — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) July 2, 2020

"I hope the shenanigans in the background near the end didn't put you off," referring to the moment his wife Lara accidentally knocked something over live on air.

Martin added: "I'd dock @laralewington's pay by 50% (if she was paid).

"Thanks MSE Eesha for tweeting in my absence. Now off to my sick bed."

Meanwhile, his wife Lara apologised for the blunder.

She wrote: "Accidentally knocked shortcut on phone to play music, then couldn't stop it easily so tried to leave room, my headphones got caught around some stuff and noisily knocked it over on my way out!

Lara apologised for knocking something over during Martin's show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Oops, and apologies."

Martin replied: "Don't worry I still love you.

"(Especially because it gives me the opportunity to mention this to you every time you show off your tech ability in the future)."

