Fans erupt over Holly Willoughby’s future on This Morning

'Fresh faces for a fresh start.'

By Kimberley Bond
Updated:

There was a This Morning bombshell this weekend, after Phillip Schofield announced he was quitting the programme.

The 61-year-old, who has hosted the show for 20 years, announced he was standing down on social media.

Holly and Phil

Things had become frosty between Holly and Phil in more recent weeks (Credit: ITV)

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on,” he wrote. “I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect.”

This Morning: Holly Willoughby’s future

While Phillip’s departure saw an outpouring of sadness from fans, others were left wondering what this meant for co-presenter Holly Willoughby.

Holly and Phil

Fans are calling for Holly to quit with Phil (Credit: ITV)

Having fronted This Morning for 13 years, Holly and Phil’s warm relationship kept the show popular. However, their partnership had cooled in more recent weeks. Rumours of the pair feuding had dominated headlines.

Holly should definitely go with him!

Now, with Phil announcing his departure, many fans believe Holly should also quit the programme.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote: “Holly should definitely go with him!”

“She should be sacked as well,” wrote another. “All respect I had for her has gone. She shafted Phillip.”

“It would be great if they both quit the show and we all had someone new,” added a third. “Fresh faces for a fresh start.”

“Think they both should go,” chimed in a fourth. “And about time they have brand new people to front show.”

Who will present on Monday?

Holly herself issued a very short statement upon the news that Phil had quit the show.

“It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour,” she wrote. “The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Holly Willoughby

Holly will be taking a break from This Morning (Credit: ITV)

While she’s still a permanent This Morning host, Holly will also be taking a break from the programme.

She was scheduled to have the half-term break off from the show, as usual.

However, ITV confirmed that she will be on an extended break, starting from Monday. She will return on June 5, hosting with ‘members of the This Morning family’.

Holly Willoughby's Best Bloopers of All Time | This Morning

