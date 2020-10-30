Family Fortunes host Gino D’Acampo has the studio in stitches with a hilariously brazen request after a young man’s proposal to his girlfriend.

Sunday’s (November 1) episode of the ITV game show will see one of the contestants surprise his family by popping the question.

Liam from the Russell family surprises girlfriend Nadine with a proposal on the show (Credit: Thames / ITV)

What happens with the proposal on Family Fortunes?

Gino asks Liam from the Russell family to name something a dog would get away with, but a person wouldn’t, when the contestant says he actually has a question of his own to ask.

Turning to his girlfriend Nadine, he says, “Follow me” and leads her out to the centre of the stage.

“I love you so much,” he says, and she covers her mouth, tears streaming down her face.

“You’ve been in my life for four years now and truly I have never loved someone more in my whole life,” Liam says. “The minute I set eyes on you, I thought you were the most amazing girl I’ve ever met in my entire life, and I would love it if you could…”

At that, he gets down on one knee, producing a ring.

Nadine says yes and Gino shouts, “She said yes!” sparking a round of applause.

Luckily, Nadine says yes and Gino D’Acampo congratulates the happy couple (Credit: ITV)

What does Gino D’Acampo say?

“So glad she said yes,” Liam says when they return to their panel.

If you get a boy as a first child, Gino. Call him Gino.

Gino tells them: “It’s incredible! Congratulations and I hope… I wish you a happy and great relationship with loads and loads of love, and if you get a boy as a first child, Gino. Call him Gino.”

Elsewhere, after Gino asks the question, “Name something a dog would get away with doing that a person wouldn’t”, one of the contestants answers causes a stir.

Gino D’Acampo is the host of Family Fortunes (Credit: Thames / ITV)

Nadine answers, “Licking themselves” and Gino reveals it is the second most popular answer in the survey.

He then puts the question to Julie, from the Davies family, and her answer leaves the host baffled.

“Pinching someone’s purse,” she says.

Gino stares at her as everyone in the studio bursts out laughing.

