Gino D’Acampo returned for a festive special of Family Fortunes last night (Monday December 27) and fans were all saying the same thing about his hosting skills.

Gino on the Christmas special of Family Fortunes (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Family Fortunes with Gino D’ACampo last night?

Gino has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years.

Thanks to his partnership with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix in Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, he’s become one of the most popular figures on the box.

And the Italian cook was back for a festive episode of Family Fortunes last night.

In it, he welcomed the Green family from Birmingham, who took on the Traceys from Plymouth.

The episode contained the usual mix of fun and games, but some weren’t too keen on Gino and his presenting skills.

How did viewers react?

Viewers soon took to Twitter, with one saying: “I think, by some distance and in an astonishingly competitive field, Gino D’Acampo is the worst host Family Fortunes has had @ITV.”

One user then replied to their tweet.

They said: “He’s one of those people who should stick to what he knows.

“Family Fortunes is reserved for the likes of Stephen Mulhern, Bradley Walsh et al. All I need from Gino is a decent recipe for lasagne. #FamilyFortunes.”

Another added: “Gino really is not a great presenter, most of the time, he doesn’t understand a bloody word they are saying and misses the comedy, Lily Savage or Sarah Millican would have slaughtered them by now #FamilyFortunes.”

And finally, one viewer succinctly said: “#Gino is hopeless at this… #familyfortunes.”

Holly laughed at Gino’s comment, but many viewers didn’t (Credit: ITV)

Festive offence

It’s not the first time this festive season Gino has come under fire.

The 45-year-old appeared on the Christmas Day episode of This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

However, he came under fire after he made a risqué comment.

Playing a game of trying to fit a pen into a bottle, Gino said to Holly: “Holly, I’ll give you £10,000 if you make the bottle disappear.”

After he repeated his offer, one viewer said on social media: “Gino D’Acampo is a bit offensive with his comments about the bottle and Holly, yuck.”