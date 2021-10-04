Family Fortunes viewers were distracted by “super hot” contestant Zina in last night show (Sunday October 3).

The head of the Serghiou family from Clacton-on-Sea in Essex, Zina and her brood managed to go all the way.

But it wasn’t their quizzing skills that viewers noticed.

Viewers were bowled over by Zina’s looks (Credit: ITV)

Zina on Family Fortunes

Beautician Zina and the Serghious rattled through the rounds and found themselves in the final.

In their introductory chat with host Gino D’Acampo, patriarch Varnavas explained that if they won the £30,000 they would all go on a big family holiday next year.

Why?

He said that it was he and his wife’s 50th wedding anniversary.

And the family had a real shot at the money, too.

With Zina’s niece Sofia starting off well, Zina – sadly – couldn’t finish off the job.

We’ll get to that a bit later, but as Zina’s radiant personality shone through, viewers fell in love with her a little bit.

Zina on #FamilyFortunes is super hot 🔥 🔥 — sssssshhhhh (@loins1971) October 3, 2021

Zina from family fortunes. Hello 👀👀👀👀👀👀 #FamilyFortunes — Marcus Ishfaq (@49SHADESOFBROWN) October 3, 2021

How did viewers react to Zina?

During the show, viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the contestant.

And it was’t long before some were proclaiming her “super hot”.

One wrote: “Zine from Family Fortunes. Hello [eyes emojis].”

Another exclaimed: “Zina is stunning #FamilyFortunes.”

A third panted: “Zina on #FamilyFortunes is super hot [fir emojis].”

Zina had problems with one question (Credit: ITV)

Family Fortunes last night

Despite acclaim from the viewers, Zina’s performance under pressure during the final produced one of the great all-time comedy answers.

Gino asked her, “name a capital city in Europe”.

Zina subsequently answered: “Italy”.

Unfortunately, Sofia provided the top answer (Paris). And, as we all know, Italy is a country, not a city.

But despite Zina failing to reach the target, the Serghiou family managed to win five grand, which will go towards their family holiday.