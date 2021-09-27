Family Fortunes 2021 viewers found themselves hot under the collar during the latest episode of the ITV show.

The Collard family from Barry Island went up against the Mitchell family from Essex to try and bag the £30,000 prize.

However, all eyes were on Stacey Collard, who wowed viewers on the panel with her looks and charm.

Furthermore, fans were stunned to find out the brunette beauty was single after host Gino D’ACampo quizzed her on her marital status.

Stacey Collard had Family Fortunes viewers hot under the collar (Credit: ITV)

Family Fortunes 2021

“How is this Stacey single off @FamilyFortunes tonight????” questioned one confused viewer.

A second fan tweeted: “Stacey is the most attractive woman on the show.”

“MARRY ME STACEY!” exclaimed a third.

Read more: Family Fortunes veteran Les Dennis attacks Gino D’Acampo’s reboot of ITV show

Stacey is an Angel 😍#FamilyFortunes — David Joseph Lawton (@DavidJosephLaw2) September 26, 2021

A fourth agreed, saying: “Wow Stacey.”

“Stacey is an angel!” added a fifth.

Sadly for Stacey, her looks weren’t enough to get her through to the final round.

Instead, the family were beaten at the last hurdle and the Mitchells made it through to the final.

Fans tweeted up a storm about Stacey Collard (Credit: ITV)

Gino divides ITV viewers

Elsewhere on the show, viewers of the ITV competition were left divided over Gino’s presenting style.

“I still wonder how Gino got this gig because most of the time I’m trying to work out what he’s said in the question or he’s mispronounced it,” tweeted one confused viewer.

Like Gino but I think Vernon Kay was a better presenter! #familyfortunes — Niels (@niel76920) September 26, 2021

A second said: “Like Gino but I think Vernon Kay was a better presenter! #familyfortunes”.

However, others couldn’t get enough of the hunky This Morning chef.

Read more: Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek: Start date confirmed – and everything else you need to know!

“Petition to make Gino a sir #FamilyFortunes,” insisted a viewer.

A second said: “Gino is super-cute with glasses #FamilyFortunes”.

Meanwhile, Gino is back on TV tonight (September 27) with his pals Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix.

This time around the cheeky chaps are hitting the beautiful Greek islands and historical city of Athens, for a big fat Greek adventure.

“The guys will begin their adventure in Crete, Greece’s largest island, before navigating their way to stunning Santorini,” said ITV.

“They’ll then make their way to the party island of Mykonos before finishing their trip in the Greek capital Athens and the monasteries of Meteora. Travelling together in the birthplace of civilisation, what could possibly go wrong…?”

Family Fortunes airs on ITV, Sundays at 7pm.

What did you think of Stacey Collard on Family Fortunes? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.