Extraordinary life of MC Beaton, author of the Agatha Raisin books

MC Beaton has written over 33 Agatha Raisin books alone, but has hundreds of other books to her name.

The novelist has an extraordinary life from her days on Fleet Street, her emigration to the US and her retirement in the Cotswolds.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Marion Chesney was known under her pen name MC Beaton (Credit: Youtube)

What is MC Beaton’s real name?

MC Beaton is a pen name of Marion Chesney, as she published her series Hamish Macbeth and Agatha Raisin under the name.

She originally published Georgian-set period novels under her own maiden name, Marion Chesney, but stopped writing the Georgian novels under pressure to create more Macbeth and Agatha books.

Marion Chesney’s early life and tough childhood

Agatha Raisin writer Marion Chesney was born in Balornock, Glasgow in 1936.

She had a tough upbringing and in 2015 told the Scotsman: “My parents had decided I was never going to come to anything, and I would stay at home and look after them, but I thought, “I’ll show you.”

She was able to secure a job as a bookseller in charge of the fiction department at John Smith & Sons Ltd.

From there, she started to review variety shows for the Scottish Daily Mail and became their theatre critic.