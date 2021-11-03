Extraordinary Extensions on Channel 4: Who is Tinie Tempah’s famous wife, and is he still doing music?

Tinie Tempah is currently hosting Extraordinary Extensions on Channel 4, but who is his famous wife and why the career change?

The rapper-turned-TV-presenter shocked some of his music fans when he became the presenter of the property show.

So is he still doing music, and what’s his real name?

Here’s everything you need to know about Tinie Tempah.

Tinie Tempah presents Extraordinary Extensions (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Tinie Tempah and what is he famous for?

Tinie is best know as a British rapper.

He released his debut album, Disc-Overy, in October 2010.

Singles Pass Out and Written in the Stars both made it to number one in the UK charts.

In February 2011, he won two Brit Awards for Best British Breakthrough Act and Best British Single.

In November 2013, he released his second album, entitled Demonstration.

He’s had six UK number one’s, surpassing Dizzee Rascal as the most by any UK rap artist.

In October 2021, Tinie made his TV debut as the presenter of Extraordinary Extensions on Channel 4.

What is Tinie’s real name and why did he choose a stage name?

Tinie Tempah’s real name is Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu.

He thought up his stage name when he was just 12 years old, after watching the music video for So Solid Crew’s ’21 Seconds’.

He used a thesaurus in class, adding “tempah” which he saw under “angry”, with “tinie”.

And the rest is history!

Tinie Tempah has shocked fans by becoming a presenter, but does he have a wife? (Credit: Channel 4)

How old is Tinie Tempah?

Tinie was born on November 07 1988 in Plumstead, London.

He is currently 32 years of age.

Tinie Tempah wife – who is Tinie married to?

Tinie is married to wife Eve De Haan.

They married in Cirencester on July 04 2019.

Eve is the daughter of Sir Roger De Haan, former owner of Saga plc, and Marie Lyvie Goder.

Tinie and Eva have two children together, a daughter born at Christmas time in 2018 and another child born in 2021.

Extraordinary Extensions presenter Tinie Tempah is most famous for his hit single Pass Out (Credit: Channel 4)

Tinie Tempah wife – is he still doing music?

Tinie Tempah continues to be a musician and rapper.

However, the pandemic played a big role in his decision to host the property show Extraordinary Extensions.

Tinie told the Independent: “At the start of the pandemic, the music industry got hit really, really hard.

“Obviously, there were no gigs. I was in the studio at home, scratching my head.

“I got this phone call saying ‘we’re doing this property show, and we would love you to do it’.

“At first, I didn’t know. But I’m at the age now where I want to communicate with other sides of myself.”

He added: “I”ve been making music since I was 16-years-old. I’ve achieved a lot. But I feel like this is a new challenge.”

Tinie Tempah has an extensive property portfolio and is no stranger to the complex trials and tribulations of home renovation.

Extraordinary Extensions on Channel 4

Extraordinary Extensions follows some of the most audacious ‘dream home’ builds ever seen.

The four-part series is fronted by multi award-winning rapper Tinie Tempah.

The series will follow Brits embarking on some of the most eye-wateringly expensive extensions across the UK.

The typical cost of extending a property ranges from £16k to £55k but the extensions in this series aren’t your average side-returns…

They are year-long builds with million-pound budgets.

Extraordinary Extensions with Tinie Tempah continues on Wednesday November 03 2021 at 9pm on Channel 4.

