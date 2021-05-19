The BBC announced a huge slate of new drama today (Wednesday May 19).

The slate contains everything from thrillers to comedies and everything else in between.

It was also announced that a new unnamed project from Michaela Coel is also in the works.

But what did the BBC announce, and what are the new dramas all about?

Champion

Written by Candace Carty-Williams, Champion tells the story of Bosco Champion.

He’s a UK rap star who’s intent on reclaiming his crown after being released from prison.

Bosco’s young sister, Vita, has been his PA since he hit the big time.

But now, thanks to Bosco’s rival, Belly, her own talent has been discovered.

And, as she begins to fulfil this talent, her big brother Bosco isn’t happy.

Writer Candace says: “Champion is a celebration of black music and a black family, however fragmented that family might be.”

Everything I Know About Love

Adapted from Dolly Alderton’s best-selling memoir, Everything I Know About Love is described as “Sex & The City for millennials”.

It tells the story of BFFs Maggie and Birdy, who move to London to have the time of their lives.

However, Birdy throws a spanner in the works when Birdy gets a steady boyfriend.

The Gallows Pole

This period drama, based on the prize-winning book by Benjamin Myers, has been adapted for television by the legendary Shane Meadows.

Set in 18th-century Yorkshire, it follows David Hartley, who puts together a gang of weavers and land workers to forge coins.

Intent on overthrowing the economy, forging coins is a crime punishable by death.

Marriage

Bafta-winning writer-director Stefan Golaszewski is the man behind Marriage, a four-part drama about a couple who need each other.

The show examines, the BBC says, “the fears, frustrations and salvation of marriage and the comfort that can only be found in togetherness”.

Cash Carraway

This Country star Daisy May Cooper appears as a young working-class single mum living with her 10-year-old daughter in “austerity Britain”.

The BBC says: “Told with a dark lick of humour and an anarchic attitude, Cash Carraway (w/t) skewers stereotypes of what it means to be working class and underlines the importance of love, dreams and friendships.”

Wahala

Based on the debut novel by Nikki May, Wahala tells the story of three thirtysomething Nigerian-British female friends living in London.

Simi, Ronke and Boo have been best friends for years, sharing every aspect of their careers, family lives and relationships with one another.

But when the beautiful, charismatic and super-wealthy Isobel infiltrates their friendship group their lives are turned upside down.