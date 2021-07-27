Everything coming to NOW and Sky in August 2021: From Britannia III to Paddington

NOW and Sky in August are on a mission to keep us on our sofas for the month.

The sun might be shining, but their new releases are packed full of stars. So who are we to let the opportunity for a few binge sessions to pass us by?

From comedy panel shows to the return of a brutal historical drama, there’s literally no excuse not to have a bit of ‘me time’ and chill out on your couch.

Here’s everything coming up this month…

A League Of Their Own is back! (Credit: Sky/NOW)

What TV shows are coming to NOW and Sky in August?

A League of Their Own (Date TBC)

Romesh Ranganthan takes over from James Corden as the new host of the sports panel show.

Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp return as team captains for the part game-show, part quiz-show chaos.

Then of course there’s the special guests brought along for the antics.

Black Monday’s hustlers are back causing trouble (Credit: Sky/Now)

Black Monday season 3 (August 3rd)

The dark comedy about Wall Street sharks returns for a new outing.

This time, we catch up with the gang in 1989, where they are still dealing with the fallout of orchestrating Black Monday.

First mission: hatch a plan to get Dawn out of jail after she took the fall for the plot.

Queen Latifah stars in The Equalizer (Credit: Sky/NOW)

The Equalizer (August 3rd)

Queen Latifah stars in this reboot of the classic 80s action series.

She plays Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative who now uses her skills to defend the innocent in New York City.

On a secret mission of her own, Robyn has to help those who can’t help themselves while also grappling with being a single mother.

The Wimbledon Kidnapping (August 21st)

The Wimbledon Kidnapping tracks the mysterious disappearance of Muriel McKay, who vanished without trace on December 29th, 1969.

The Australian housewife, married to newspaper executive Alick McKay, was snatched from her home in southwest London.

It’s presumed she was murdered in early 1980 by the Hoesin Brothers.

Britannia III (August 24th)

NOW and Sky in August brings the fight between the Celtics, Romans and Druids back in this part-fantasy, part-historical drama.

In the new season, Cait goes on a mission to create her own rebel army as she establishes life as “The Chosen One”.

Meanwhile Roman ruler Aulus finds himself in trouble with his wife and his lover.

David Morrissey, Mackenzie Crook, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Julian Rhind-Tutt and Zoë Wanamaker star. Sophie Okenedo joins the cast as Aulus’ wife.

The White Lotus (Date TBC)

This new dark comedy follows sunseekers as they head off on holiday in an exclusive Hawaiian resort.

However, their time in paradise soon paves way for something much darker, with the cheerful employees and holidaymakers all revealing their true selves.

What films are arriving on NOW and Sky in August?

Dreamland (Date TBC)

Peaky Blinders’ Finn Cole stars as Eugene Evans, a small town boy in the 1930s dreaming of a bigger and more exciting life than the farm he lives on.

Well, he finds it when Allison (Margot Robbie), a wanted fugitive, crash lands in his barn.

Does he help her escape? Or hand her over to the police?

Adam Brody stars as The Kid Detective (Credit: Sky/Now)

The Kid Detective (Date TBC)

Adam Brody stars as a once celebrated kid detective who is way past his prime.

Now 32, he tries to bring back his former glory (in between his depression and near-constant hangovers).

Great White (August 1st)

A blissful tourist trip turns into a nightmare when five passengers on a seaplane become stranded miles from shore.

To make matters worse? There’s a shark lurking beneath the surface that they have to face in order to make it out alive.

Can a 20-year-old mystery finally be solved? (Credit: Sky/Now)

The Dry (August 6th)

Eric Bana stars as Federal Agent Aaron Falk, who goes back home to his drought-stricken town after his childhood friend supposedly killed himself and his family.

However, his return for the funeral reopens the door to an unsolved death of a teenage girl.

It seems the small town still believes that he is the killer of the teen – 20 years later. Can he prove his innocence?

Gal Gadot is back in action (Credit: Sky/Now)

Wonder Woman 1984 (August 27th)

Gal Gadot is back as Diana Prince in this retro superhero flick.

And she has a lot to grapple with as she adjusts to life in 1984 – especially when a familiar face reemerges.

She also finds herself battling not one, but two bad guys in the form of Maxwell Lord, and former friend Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig).

Tom and Jerry (August 28th)

Tom and Jerry’s iconic rivalry heads to New York city for this classic caper.

After Jerry moves into a fancy hotel, the event planner enlists the help of Tom to get rid of him before a massive luxurious (and ridiculously expensive) wedding.

Let the chaos commence.

