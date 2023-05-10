Rylan Clark hits out at TV stars in cryptic comment as he declares ‘they think they’re something special’

Eurovision star Rylan Clark has slammed showbiz fakery while opening up about ‘being grateful for what you’ve got’.

The presenter, 34, cryptically suggested “the walls are starting to fall” as he reflected on how figures in the public eye behave.

The former Strictly It Takes Two presenter, who’s also previously appeared on This Morning, said during an interview viewers can “see through” chicanery as he reflected on his career in entertainment.

Rylan has made some cryptic comments (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘The tide is turning’

Rylan’s comments came as he expressed gratitude for the good in his life, having gone through a divorce from his husband. He told Waitrose & Partners Weekend: “I’m lucky. I’ve got a great job, I’ve earned money over the years. I can afford to live, I can look after my mum and my family. You’ve got to be grateful for what you’ve got.”

However, Radio 2 star Rylan also mentioned how he feels fans know he’s not a “nasty person” as he reflected on how a tabloid newspaper “made up” a story about him. Rylan went on to indicate “the tide is turning” against some people in TV who may not always be considerate to others.

‘People can see through it all now’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘They think they’re something special’

Rylan said in the magazine interview: “I think people can see through it all now. People can see who are the real ones and can very much see who isn’t. I think the tide is turning. I’ve been in this industry for nearly 11 years and all I’ve ever been is nice and polite to people. And that’s starting to pay off for me now, because there are people in this industry who aren’t like that.

I’ve been in this industry for nearly 11 years and all I’ve ever been is nice and polite to people.

“They think they’re something special. And the walls are starting to fall. If you treat people how you want to be treated, then when you fall down, people are there to help you get back up again.”

Rylan Clark is back for Eurovision this year, seen here alongside Sunetra Sarker (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Rylan for Strictly 2023?

Elsewhere in the chat, Rylan seemed to rule out a Strictly return as a contestant after fronting the show’s spin-off.

He joked: “I don’t think it would be fair, seeing as I’ve been a host on the show. However, what I get up to in my private time with the dancers is entirely my business.”

