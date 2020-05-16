Eurovision: Come Together asks viewers to vote for best-ever song tonight

Eurovision: Come Together will ask UK viewers to vote for the event's best-ever song.
The BBC One show is looking to crown the champion of champions tonight Saturday (16.05.20) by asking the nation to vote for their favourite performance from a list of 19 acts across the 64-year singing competition.Eurovision experts and broadcasters - including Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills, Ken Bruce, Adele Roberts and Mel Giedroyc, as well as former UK acts SuRie and Nicki French - came together to compile a list of 19 contenders who could take home the prize.
The list includes legendary 1974 Swedish winners ABBA with their hit song Waterloo, the UK's Buck's Fizz - who took home the crown in 1981 with Making Your Mind Up - and the more recent Netta Barzilai, who won the contest for Israel in 2018 with fan-favourite 'Toy'.
Fans will able to vote online for the ultimate song during Eurovision: Come Together after the songs have been broadcast on BBC One.
The concept was developed after this year's European Song Contest - which was due to be held in Rotterdam in the Netherlands - was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Following the vote, the Europe Shine a Light show will showcase all 41 songs that would have competed this year.
What's more, host Graham Norton will be seen talking to the UK's James Newman, who would have performed My Last Breath.
Positivity
The 34-year-old singer and the other contestants have been told they are not allowed to use the same songs for next year's competition, but he has begged BBC bosses to give him another shot in 2021.
James - who is hoping to bring the crown back to the UK for the first time in more than two decades - recently said: "I'm a firm believer in visualising what you want to achieve in life so I was imagining myself standing on stage winning, because you've got to.
"It felt like there was a lot of positivity around it.
"I started something and I really want to finish it. I was on such a journey. If I got the opportunity to go next year, I would love to."
Eurovision: Come Together voting shortlist:
Dancing Lasha Tumbai:
Verka Serduchka (Ukraine) - 2007
Diva:
Dana International (Israel) - 1998
Euphoria:
Loreen (Sweden) - 2012
Fairytale:
Alexander Rybak (Norway) - 2009
Fuego:
Eleni Foureira (Cyprus) - 2018
Heroes:
Mans Zelmerlow (Sweden) - 2015
Love Shine A Light:
Katrina & The Waves (UK) - 1997
Making Your Mind Up:
Bucks Fizz (UK) - 1981
Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu:
Domenico Modugno -(Italy) - 1958
Ooh...Aah...Just A Little Bit:
Gina G (UK) - 1996
Poupee de cire, poupee de son:
France Gall (Luxembourg) - 1965
Rhythm Inside:
Loïc Nottet (Belgium) - 2015
Rise Like A Phoenix:
Conchita Wurst (Austria) - 2014
Satellite:
Lena (Germany) - 2010
Save Your Kisses for Me:
Brotherhood of Man (UK) - 1976
Soldi:
Mahmood (Italy) - 2019
Sound of Silence:
Dami Im (Australia) - 2016
Toy:
Netta (Israel) - 2018
Waterloo:
ABBA (Sweden) - 1974
Who will you be voting for? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.