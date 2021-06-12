Euros 2021 host Mark Pougatch is best known as a football presenter and sports broadcaster for ITV. But he’s also rather handy as a quiz teammate, too.

The 53-year-old has appeared more than once on The Chase – and he’s been part of huge wins for charity.

But the ITV star also endured some controversy following his latest appearance alongside Bradley Walsh due to some social media objections from viewers.

Mark Pougatch has had strong success on the ITV quiz show (Credit: YouTube)

Who has Mark Pougatch teamed up with on the ITV quiz show?

Mark has participated in celebrity special episodes of The Chase that first aired in 2017 and 2020.

In 2017 he teamed up with Gina Yashere, Denise Lewis and Gregg Wallace.

During that game the Euros 2021 star held his nerve to outsmart The Dark Destroyer in a thrilling head-to-head. Mark banked £84,000 for his team!

But in his most recent appearance, Mark played with Anita Rani, comedian Dane Baptiste and rugby ref Nigel Owens.

How much did Mark’s team win in 2020?

Once again, Mark’s team played a blinder – even if they lost player Nigel early on.

In the end, the three celebs racked up a whopping £120,000 for their chosen charities.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t their big cash win that created headlines, however.

Mark bested The Dark Destroyer at his own game (Credit: YouTube)

Mark Pougatch controversy on The Chase

Airing last October, several months into the coronavirus pandemic, some viewers questioned social distancing measures on the show.

This celebrity special was reportedly the first to be filmed following the introduction of lockdown measures earlier in 2020.

Contestants were observed to be sitting a metre apart from one another.

But as the celebrity contestants celebrated, it was considered that they may have breached guidelines.

Not only did they hug one another in jubilation, but high fives were exchanged with host Bradley Walsh.

Mark has wowed viewers of The Chase more than once (Credit: YouTube)

How did a spokesperson for The Chase react at the time?

ITV quickly responded to comments about the alleged breaches, reassuring viewers all participants were safe and guidelines had been followed.

“Series 11 of The Chase Celebrity Special was filmed using approved Close Contact Cohort protocols,” the spokesperson said.

“As such, host Bradley Walsh and the celebrity contestants were able to physically interact for short intervals.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance.”

