Lee Dixon is part of ITV’s Euros 2021 coverage – the 2020 championships delayed due to Covid.

Other former players on the panel giving their insight will include Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Patrick Vieira.

Lee appeared as a pundit on Match of the Day and NBC Sports following his retirement from playing nineteen years ago. He joined ITV Sport in 2012.

Lee Dixon will be lining up as a pundit on the delayed Euro 2020 coverage for ITV (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What you need to know about Lee Dixon

Lee is 57 and was born in Manchester.

However, despite his roots, Lee is best known for being Arsenal’s right-back across 14 years.

He played 458 times for the north London club, retiring in 2002 after winning the league and Cup double.

In total Lee won four league championship medals, three FA Cup winner’s medals and a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup medal with Arsenal.

He was also capped for England 22 times. Other clubs Lee turned out for included Burnley, Chester City, Bury and Stoke.

Is Lee Dixon married?

Lee is married to Yolande, a professional dancer, choreographer and teacher. He was previously married to Joanne Hough.

He has previously indicated he has taken former Arsenal team mates Ian Wright and David Seaman to Yolande’s shows.

Lee is also a father to son Joshua and daughter Olivia.

Lee Dixon’s England career

As well as talking about England’s performances for ITV Sport, Lee does have some experience playing for them.

He even scored for the national side – against Ireland at Wembley in a Euro 1992 qualifier.

Sadly, however, Lee’s appearances under Graham Taylor were almost his last for England. That’s because he was not selected for international duty by managers Terry Venables or Glenn Hoddle.

However, despite being recalled to England in 1999 after a five-year international absence, Lee never made it to a major tournament himself.

Lee DIxon appeared for England as a player over twenty times (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What else is Lee Dixon known for?

A popular search relating to Lee regards an own goal he once scored.

Ex England and Arsenal goalie David Seaman recalls how Lee – a member of his own defence – put one past him in rapid order in 1991.

David explained: “It was one of the quickest own goals of all time. Nice one, Dicko!”

