The EuroMillions lottery winners, who won £184 million, have gone public with their windfall.

Earlier today (May 19), Joe and Jess Thwaite revealed they had scooped the UK’s highest-ever EuroMillions lottery jackpot.

And they went public in a chat with Dermot O’Leary, who’ll be on screens hosting This Morning tomorrow (May 20).

Joe and Jess Thwaite are the UK’s biggest-ever EuroMillions lottery winners (Credit: Sky News)

This Morning fans react to EuroMillions lottery winners going public

Dermot’s Monday to Thursday colleagues Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield crossed over to the winners’ press conference during today’s This Morning (May 19).

And, after Joe and Jess were seen holding their megabucks giant cheque, Holly and Phil asked the very same question that was on viewers’ lips.

Phil branded the duo “brave” to go public with such a huge win – something viewers also commented on.

Joe and Jess spoke to Dermot O’Leary about their win (Credit: Sky News)

‘Very brave’

One This Morning viewer commented: “Why would you go public if you’ve won £180m!? Surely that’s just setting yourself up for pain and hassle you don’t need? Madness.”

Why would a lottery winner go public? Never understood it.

“I’ll start: Mr & Mrs Thwaite can I have £50k please?” joked one Brit.

Another agreed and said: “Seriously? They are actually going public with their lottery win?? ”

A third commented: “Not sure if going public on national TV about winning £184 million in a cost of living crisis is the best idea. Very brave.”

“Why would a lottery winner go public? Never understood it,” said another.

“If I won the lottery there’s no way I’d reveal my identity,” said another.

Joe and Jess admitted they were in disbelief over the win (Credit: Sky News)

Who are EuroMillions lottery winners Joe and Jess Thwaite?

Joe and Jess, who have been married for 11 years, are a married couple in their forties from Gloucester.

They have two primary school-aged children, and Joe has two children at university from a previous marriage.

He is a communication sales engineer, and Jess runs a hairdressing salon.

Jess said her dad had played the National Lottery since it started and always “dreamed of winning”.

After his death seven years ago, Joe started buying tickets.

What did they do when they won?

Describing the moment he found about about his huge win through the National Lottery app, Joe said he had to start counting the digits of the “life-changing” amount of money.

Jess was still in bed and it was 20 minutes until her alarm was due to go off, so he thought he wouldn’t wake her up.

Instead, he went on RightMove as the couple had been planning to move house “for quite a while”.

When Jess woke up, Joe told her: “I’ve got a secret to tell you.”

And her response was naturally one of disbelief: “Don’t be stupid, don’t be silly,” she said.

They also revealed during the press conference today that they will be giving some of the money to charity.

