Gary Neville is a Bury-born footballer turned football pundit – and he’s also delivering all the Euro 2020 news for ITV.

Gary, 46, is well qualified for the pundit role.

He joined Manchester United in 1994 and spent his entire career with the club, playing 400 times and winning the premier league eight times, before retiring in 2011.

But what has he done since – and is he married with kids?

Here’s all you need to know about the soccer star.

Euro 2020: Is Gary Neville married and does he have kids?

Gary Neville is indeed married to Emma Hadfield, 40.

They met in 2004 and got engaged in 2007 at their holiday home in Gozo, an island off Malta.

The couple clearly couldn’t wait to say “I do” as they married the same year.

And it wasn’t long before they decided to start a family.

They have two daughters Molly, 12, and Sophie, 11.

How many times was Gary capped for England?

Gary joined the England team in 1995 alongside brother Phil and played for his country 11 times.

The brothers are the game’s most capped siblings, with 142 appearances between them.

In 2005, after Roy Keane’s departure, Gary also became captain of Manchester United.

However, it seems he was destined to make a name for himself because Gary comes from a sporting family.

As well as brother Phil, Phil’s twin Tracey is a former England netball international.

His father Neville Neville was a British cricketing legend. He died in 2015.

And has he had any career lows?

In 2006, Neville was charged with improper conduct and fined £5,000 after running towards the losing side, Liverpool, to celebrate Rio Ferdinand’s 90th minute winning header.

Neville was also injured in a game against Bolton Wanderers in March 2007, but recovered for a comeback on April 9 2008 against Roma at Old Trafford.

It was his 99th Champion’s League appearance.

After a couple of quiet seasons, Neville stepped down as team captain in September 2010.

On February 2 2011, Neville announced his retirement from football after almost 20 years playing for Manchester United.

So what has been the highlight of Gary’s career?

There hasn’t just been one…

During his career he won eight premier league titles, three FA cups, two Champions Leagues, an Intercontinental Cup, a FIFA World Cup and two league cups.

In 2012 Neville joined the England team coaching staff alongside Ray Lewington and Dave Watson, signing a four-year contract with the FA.

Euro 2020 pundit Gary Neville time as a Brit abroad

In 2015, Neville became head coach at Valencia working alongside brother Phil who had previously been the club’s caretaker manager.

Neville, who didn’t speak Spanish, was not popular with the Valencia fans and he was sacked in March 2016.

Around the same time, Neville dabbled in club ownership partnering with fellow Manchester United legends Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt to buy Salford City in 2014 with a view to getting the club into the football league.

The group sold 50% of the club to billionaire Peter Lim later that year.

So what does he get up to off the pitch?

In 2013, Neville launched a hospitality company – GG Hospitality – with a view to building football-themed hotels and cafes around the UK.

The first, Cafe Football, opened in Stratford, London in November 2013.

In 2015, Neville and Giggs got planning permission to redevelop the Northern Stock Exchange building into a non-football-themed boutique hotel.

In 2011, Neville joined Sky Sports as a pundit. He is now covering Euro 2020 for ITV.

He is worth around £18 million.

