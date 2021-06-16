The BBC has enlisted the help of Micah Richards as a pundit for Euro 2020.

This year’s competition is in full swing, and all eyes are on the England team.

With coverage split between BBC and ITV, the broadcasters have invited a range of big names to help boost their coverage.

Michah is the latest name to join the Beeb, but what has he done in his career so far?

Micah Richards is part of the BBC’s Euro 2020 coverage (Credit: Sky Sports)

Who is Euro 2020. pundit Micah Richards?

Micah Richards is a 32-year-old footballer.

The popular player made his debut on the pitch all the way back in 2005.

He is probably best known for playing for Manchester City FC. However, he also played for Fiorentina and Aston Villa.

He quickly became known for his talent on the pitch. As a result, he made his England debut in November 2006.

His appearance made him the youngest defender to be called up to the England squad.

He won a massive 13 caps for England during his six years on the team.

Micah also played for Great Britain during the 2012 Olympic Games.

After retiring from the sport, he began to make a name for himself on the BBC and Sky Sports.

He also dabbles in writing and has a column for Mail Sport.

Micah launches TV career

Micah also hit headlines this year for his Sky documentary Talking Racism.

“I had no racism at primary school. I only had racism when I went to play football,” he revealed in the hard-hitting doc.

“Racism comes from a failure to understand what people have gone through. Black people didn’t create racism. We’re not the ones who can eradicate it. We need help.”

Happy-go-lucky Micah was a Gogglebox hit (Credit: Channel 4)

Micah also recently starred in the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

The former player was joined by his pal, fellow footballer Jamie Carragher.

Micah also recently bagged his own show on Sky with Roy Keane.

Micah and Roy’s Road to Wembley features the two pals chatting about Euro 2020, and revealing some hilarious tidbits about their lives.

Fans can watch the new series on YouTube, as well as Sky Sports’ social media platforms.

So why is the tournament called Euro 2020 and not Euro 2021?

The original Euro 2020 was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, sporting events can now take place under new guidelines.

As a result, the competition is still happening using the same name.

