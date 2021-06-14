The Chase fans will have a Beast-shaped hole in their lives for a while as the quiz show takes a break – but when is The Chase back on ITV?

Unless you’ve had your head buried in a pile of fake grass, you’ll know that there’s rather a large football tournament going on.

And, love it or loathe it, it’s going to throw most of your fave shows into chaos.

Here’s everything you need to know about when The Chase will return.

Why isn’t The Chase on tonight?

The Chase is not on from Monday June 14 2021.

The quiz show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, is having an involuntary break as a result of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

Instead of the usual 5pm nugget of Chase wisdom and witticisms, ITV is showing live Euro 2021 coverage.

This time, it’s Poland versus Slovakia, with commentary starting from 4.15pm.

The same goes for the rest of the week.

On Tuesday (June 15), ITV dedicates most of the day to the sport starting from 4pm with Hungary versus Portugal.

Later that same evening, it’s France versus Germany…

Don’t like football?

You’ll have to content yourself with watching The Chase repeats on the ITV Hub.

There are currently more than 20 episodes of The Chase available to watch on the ITV Hub.

When is The Chase back on?

We wish we had good news for you, but there are no live broadcasts scheduled right now.

The tournament continues for four weeks, which means TV schedules will be disrupted during that time.

Both ITV and BBC are showing live matches and highlights over the course of the tournament.

The final of Euro 2020 is on Sunday July 11.

As of last Monday (June 7), new episodes are on a break.

And it’s believed that the quiz show won’t be back until September.

Last week’s repeat episodes were from series 11 (first broadcast in 2017 and 2018).

ED! is waiting to hear back from an ITV spokesperson with a date for the show’s return.

What are fans saying?

Fans are divided about The Chase being missing.

And it kind of depends on whether you like football or not!

One Twitter user blasted the “sad freaks complaining about the football taking priority” over reruns of old shows.

However, another responded by saying: “The Chase is part of the regular schedule, the football isn’t.

“I like football, I watch football, but I still think it’s imposed on the people that don’t wish it to interrupt their usual programmes.

“It wouldn’t make any odds to footy fans to watch it on ITV2.”

Another added: “BBC and ITV plan their summer schedule around the Euros and World Cup every two years.

“It’s just as much a valid part of the schedule as any game show or crime drama.”

Fair point, but you have to have sympathy for people who hate footie!

The Chase fans can watch old episodes of the quiz show on the ITV Hub.

