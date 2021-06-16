The BBC has enlisted the help of Mark Hughes as a pundit for Euro 2020.

This year’s competition is in full swing, and all eyes are on who take home the cup.

With coverage split between BBC and ITV, the rival broadcasters have invited an array of stars to help boost their coverage.

Mark is one of the latest names to join the Beeb, but what has he done in his career so far?

Mark Hughes is one of the BBC’s Euro 2020 pundits (Credit: BBC)

Who is BBC Euro 2020 pundit Mark Hughes?

Mark Hughes was born on November 1, 1963.

He is a Welsh former international football player.

Mark has two sons, Alex and Curtis, and a daughter, Xenna.

The former player is famous for his nickname Sparky, which is taken from the comic of the same name.

During his time on the pitch, Mark made 72 appearances and scored 16 goals.

He played for numerous teams during his career including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Everton and Southampton.

As a result, he’s considered one of the UK’s most notable footballers.

However, Mark eventually retired from the game in 2002.

He won the PFA player’s Player of the year two times in 1989 and 1991.

Mark retired from the pitch to become a coach (Credit: Splash)

Why was Mark Hughes on an ‘extended break’?

The 57-year-old footballer has been on an “extended break” after losing his job at Southampton in December 2018.

In February, he revealed that he was finally ready to get back into the game.

“I’ve had enough rest now – I’m ready to go,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Those opportunities will keep on coming, you’d like to think, given the CV that I’ve got. You just have to wait for the right one.”

Mark was sacked from Southhampton after just eight months in charge.

“Southampton Football Club can today confirm it has parted company with first-team manager Mark Hughes,” a club statement read.

“Assistant first-team manager Mark Bowen and assistant first-team coach Eddie Niedzwiecki have also left the club.

“However, we would like to express our thanks to Mark and his staff for all of their efforts during their time at St Mary’s. The search for a new manager to take the club forward is already underway.”

Mark had joined two months after being fired from his former role at Stoke City.

As a result, it means he was the first manager ever to be sacked by two Premier League clubs in one calendar year.

Mark in his player heyday (Credit: YouTube)

So why is the tournament called Euro 2020 and not Euro 2021?

The original Euro 2020 was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, sporting events can now take place under new guidelines.

As a result, the competition is still happening using the same name.

