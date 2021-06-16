The BBC enlisted a host of names for its Euro 2020 coverage, including pundit Mark Chapman.

Mark joins an array of broadcasters and ex-sport stars who will feature on the Beeb over the next month.

The BBC star – who lost his wife last year – has been a familiar face to viewers for decades.

But just how did he get to where he is today?

Mark Chapman is part of the BBC’s Euro 2020 coverage (Credit: BBC)

What happened to the wife of Euro 2020 pundit Mark Chapman?

Mark tragically lost his wife Sara at the age of just 44 last year.

Sara, who he married in 2001, died following a long illness.

The couple shared three young children together – Ben, Jessie and Milly.

“Sadly Sara passed away on June 3,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“Mark and the kids are absolutely devastated. The family was there and it’s just a really sad situation.

“They’re an extremely private family and would appreciate people respecting that.”

Mark’s pal Gary Lineker called the news “utterly heartbreaking”.

Mark has previously said of his family: “I know my family are very proud of me but I don’t look at what I do as being anything particularly special.

“I’ve got a great job and it’s so much fun but I don’t go in for any of that celebrity nonsense. I’d much prefer a pint at The Railway any day.”

What is Mark famous for?

Mark Chapman was born on October 11, 1973.

From the age of 13, he set out his dream of becoming a radio correspondent for the BBC.

This soon came true when he began his career as a cricket pundit for BBC North East Radio in 1996.

Soon after, he scored a role as a continuity announcer for the BBC before he joined Radio 1.

He said at the time he bagged the BBC role because the broadcaster wanted someone with a northern accent.

Mark went on to work on Sara Cox’s radio show before taking up the role of sports newsreader on Scott Mills’ Show.

In 2009, he quit his role after a decade, revealing he wanted to make the move into TV and more serious sports broadcasting.

In 2010, he began a regular presenting slot on BBC Radio 5 Live.

He then went on to become a part of the BBC Sports team’s coverage at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He later joined Match of the Day 2, eventually becoming a main presenter for the show.

Mark also became known for his role on the BBC’s The NFL Show.

However, he stepped down from the role after five years in 2020.

“I’ve had five great years presenting the NFL but I have now decided to step down,” he said.

“Nobody can go on forever (unless you are Tom Brady). I wish Dan and the boys continued success. Thank you to the NFL communities on both sides of the pond for welcoming me into their sport.”

Mark has been a broadcaster on the BBC for years (Credit: BBC)

So why is the tournament called Euro 2020 and not Euro 2021?

The original Euro 2020 was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, sporting events can now take place under new guidelines.

As a result, the competition is still happening using the same name.

