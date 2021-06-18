Eilidh Barbour is a top Scottish sports pundit and presenter who is covering the 2020 Euro championship.

Originally a football presenter, she’s gone on to commentate on various sports, including rugby and sport – and now she’s joined the BBC pundits line-up.

So how did she get her big break in sports presenting? And what about her personal life?

We take a look at Eilidh’s media career and more below…

Eilidh Barbour is a top sports presenter and pundit (Credit: YouTube)

How old is Eilidh Barbour?

Eilidh is 38. She was born on 14, 1982.

Read more: Is Euro 2020 pundit Alan Shearer still married?

Born and raised in Scotland, she is a proud Scot and attended University of Stirling where she studied Film and Media Studies.

How did Euro 2020 star Eilidh Barbour break into presenting?

After studying media at university, she taught English in South Korea for a year.

Following this she returned to Scotland in the hopes of establishing a media career.

Luckily within six months she landed a TV editing job with STV, mainly editing football and rugby clips.

Eilidh is covering Scotland during the 2020 Euro (Credit: YouTube)

Gradually she began to take on television presenting gigs. And by 2011 she was the a regular presenter for STV Rugby.

Since 2016, she’s been a regular presenter for Final Score. Back in 2016 she filled in for Dan Walker for an episode of Football Focus.

Read more: Why is it called Euro 2020 and not Euro 2021?

She’s also served as the presenter for The Women’s Football Show and as a main presenter for BBC golf coverage.

What’s more, Eilidh was a main presenter for the 2019 Women’s World Cup. And she has also served as a presenter for matches aired on Amazon Prime Video.

Eilidh has also covered the Winter Olympics (Credit: BBC)

What has Eilidh said about sexism in the sports industry?

Eilidh said in an interview with The Scotsman, that she doesn’t believe she’s experienced sexism as a female sports presenter in a very much male dominated world.

However, she says she has received some rather awkward comments from male colleagues.

She revealed in 2018 interview: “I have had it said: ‘You’re much better-looking than the last reporter we had here.’

“I must admit I didn’t necessarily think that was something to get offended about.

“It wasn’t malicious, just a guy bumbling through some small-talk before we went on air. I know some women might call that sexist. We live in a very PC world now and, in a lot of ways, that’s good.

“But I don’t think we have to be outraged by every single little thing.”

Meanwhile, she admitted that covering Scottish football isn’t always glamorous – but it’s still her dream job.

She explained: “I’m in Scottish football because I love it and I grew up watching it as a fan.”

Then adding: “Scottish football isn’t the most glamorous at times so you have to be passionate about it.”

Is Euro 2020 pundit Eilidh married? Does she have any children?

Eilidh keeps her personal life extremely private. As of now, she is not believed to be married or have any children.

However, in the past she has tweeted about having a boyfriend.

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.