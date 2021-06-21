Euro 2020 pundit Danny Murphy is back on the BBC’s screens during some of the big games of the tournament.

Former Liverpool, Fulham and England star Danny, 44, enjoyed an illustrious career but is now a well-respected expert for Euro 2020.

But why did he split from former Hollyoaks star Joanna Taylor after she boasted about how good their sex life was?

Danny in action on Match Of The Day (Credit: BBC)

Who is Danny Murphy and how did he become famous?

Born in Chester, Danny became a player for Crewe Alexandra.

In 1997 he made his big move – Liverpool signed him for £1.5million.

During his time at Anfield, he won the FA Cup, the Champions League and the League Cup.

After Liverpool, Danny played for Charlton Athletic, Spurs, Fulham and finally Blackburn Rovers.

He won nine full England caps, scoring once against Paraguay in the lead-up to the 2002 World Cup. Sadly, a broken metatarsal meant that he missed out on the tournament.

Danny’s ex-wife Joanna Taylor in her Hollyoaks days (Credit: YouTube)

How long was Danny married to Joanna Taylor and why did they split?

Danny and wife of 14 years – former Hollyoaks star Joanna Taylor – split in 2019, and he moved out of their £1.7million Surrey mansion.

Although the reason for their split was never disclosed, The Mirror said that she told him to leave because she found out about “intimate information about their marriage”.

“He’s the father of my children and they adore him,” Joanna, who played Geri Hudson in the soap, told The Sun at the time.

“We haven’t been together for a while to be honest, we’ve been separated for a long time.

“I’m not going to speak badly of him. We speak every day. We’re not together, he can do what he wants.”

Why did Joanna reveal about their sex life?

Joanna, who appeared in lads’ mags during the 1990s, often spoke candidly about the couple’s very active sex life.

This included some kinky fun and games.

“I bought Danny a set from Agent Provocateur and a diamante studded whip,” she once said, and admitted that she was addicted to sexy underwear and lingerie.

“Danny was on the team coach once so I put [the outfit] on and sent him a photo on the phone with the message Hurry home’.”

She also admitted in one interview with Maxim magazine that the couple once had sex on the bonnet of Danny’s BMW X5 in their driveway.

“Another time we nearly got caught in the back garden but luckily we heard the front gates open in time. Good job too because it was my mum,” she said.

Is Danny single and does he have children?

Danny began dating Michaela Farrell-Anderson only months after his split with Joanna.

The couple are believed to have met at a charity bash in 2018.

Recently, Danny took to Instagram to praise Michaela.

He said on New Year’s Day: “Not our normal celebrations today but happy birthday to this special lady.

“Can’t wait to celebrate it properly, thank you for being amazing xx.”

Danny has two children with Joanna – Ethan and Mya – as well as an older son, Ashleigh, from a previous relationship.