Gabby Logan is currently serving as one of the BBC pundits for the Euro 2020 championship.

Veteran sportswoman Gabby is a renowned sports pundit, and a former professional gymnast.

However, just because she’s an experience presenter, that doesn’t mean she is immune to the occasional on-air mishap.

While covering the Wales vs Turkey game at Euro 2020, she was forced to publicly apologise.

The BBC coverage was interrupted multiple times by technological issues, and viewers flooded social media with complaints.

Gabby went on to say: “Wherever you’re from I think you’d agree it was a great half of football, but we have to apologise.

“Of course, these pictures come from Uefa’s headquarters.

“They control the feeds. Obviously there was some technical issues going on in that.”

How much is Euro 2020 host Gabby Logan worth?

According to IdolNetWorth, Gabby is worth around £5.7 million.

Gabby has a successful sports and media career that spans back to the early 1990s.

Born in 1973, Gabby – now 48 – was forced to retire from rhythmic gymnastics aged just 17 due to suffering from sciatica.

However, after attending Durham University she landed regular television presenting gigs.

By 1996 she was a sports presenter for Sky Sports and later joined ITV in 1998.

After hosting her successful series On The Ball and various other ITV hosting gigs – she joined the BBC in 2007.

For years she’s been the main host for athletics coverage on the BBC.

You may also recognise her from her presenting television shows such as Splash!, A League of Their Own, The Invictus Games and The Edge.

Who is Euro 2020 host Gabby Logan married to? How many children does she have?

Gabby is married to Kenny Logan. He is a former professional Scottish rugby player.

Married since 2001, they share twins Louis and Reuben, who were born in 2005.

The couple initially struggled to conceive, and underwent IVF treatment to have their children.

Gabby has opened up about how challenging the entire process was.

While speaking to IVFBabble, she said she went into the process with a “sports person’s mentality”.

She explained: “I think I took a sports person’s mentality to it and I thought this is something I am just going to have to get through, and if I do the rewards are great.”

Is Gabby Logan raising her children gender neutral?

Back in 2017, Gabby said she lets her children be “gender fluid” while at home.

She told The Sun that she believes it is important to let her children, who are 15, naturally decide who they want to be.

Gabby said: “I encourage gender fluidity at home.

“I don’t try to force my daughter into only being into girly things like clothes and make-up.

“And I don’t try to force my son into only being interested in typically male things either.”

What happened to Gabby Logan’s brother?

Tragically Gabby Logan’s brother tragically passed away when he was just 15.

Gabby recently opened about the experience in the wake of Christian Eriksen collapsing and suffering a cardiac arrest during the 2020 Euros.

Speaking earlier this week on BBC Radio 4’s Today, she explained how he died when playing football in the garden.

She herself was just 19 at the time.

Gabby said: “Saturday night stirred up a lot of memories about Daniel, what happened to Christian, and I realised my own personal journey, my career, evolved in many ways out of a need to have some sort of a connection with his life.”

She added: “It’s easy when somebody dies very young to almost deify them and glorify their life, but he’d already been looked at by Wales Under-18s, he was signed for Leeds United, and he was absolutely brimming with passion and hope and possibility.”

What is Gabby Logan’s podcast called?

Gabby has a popular podcast series called The Mid Point. Recent guests include Ruby Wax, Gareth Thomas and Russell Brand.

