Alex Scott is fast gaining credibility as one of the best female pundits on TV – but what do we know about the Euro 2020 star’s private life, and is she single?

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Alex joins the BBC’s line-up of presenters, working alongside her fellow footballing legends to bring viewers comprehensive coverage of Euro 2020.

But one incident over the weekend left Alex struggling to get her views across as she choked back tears on the panel.

Read on for all you need to know about the gorgeous former footballer.

Alex Scott has admitted being ‘hopefully’ when it comes to relationships (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Euro 2020 star Alex Scott single?

Alex has given interviews about her private life, admitting she downloaded the dating apps in lockdown and was “hopeless” when it came to using them.

She has also admitted to being unlucky in love – and revealed all about her rumoured romance with Corrie hunk Sam Robertson.

Alex admitted: “I never seem to have a lot of luck on dates. My one date in ages was going out with Sam, who is lovely.”

Read more: How old is Euro 2020 presenter Gary Lineker and why did he quit big-money hosting job?

However, she added: “The next morning, our pictures were all over the press because someone in the restaurant had taken a photo.

“It wasn’t exactly a great start!”

So it looks as if it’s back to the apps for Alex, although she told Fabulous: “It just doesn’t seem natural to me, so absolutely nothing has happened.”

Is Wretch 32 Alex’s new man? (Credit: Splash News)

What’s happening with Alex and Wretch 32?

However, could rapper Wretch 32 have caught Alex’s eye?

The pair had a flirty exchange on Instagram earlier this week after he left a love heart on one of her Instagram posts.

Alex and Wretch, sitting in a tree.

She responded with a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts.

Fans told her to “get in there” and another said: “Alex and Wretch, sitting in a tree.”

So we guess it’s a case of watch this space!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Scott MBE (@alexscott2)

Why was Alex Scott teary while presenting Euro 2020?

The emotional moment came after Alex saw Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapse and subsequently receive CPR on the pitch.

Events unfolded during Denmark’s game against Euro 2020 group rivals Finland on June 12.

The traumatic scenes played out to viewers before the game was temporarily suspended.

Eriksen was rushed to hospital where he remains – although he is conscious and thought to be on the mend now.

Alex visibly teared up talking to presenter Gary Lineker and admitted the traumatic event prompted her to text her mum to tell her she loves her.

Read more: How did BBC Euro 202 pundit Rio Ferdinand meet wife Kate?

She said: “You’re thinking about his family… all the rest of the players out there witnessing it.

“I just got my phone and messaged my mum to tell her I love her. It’s a reminder that things can change like that.”

How old is Euro 2020 star Alex Scott?

Born in London on October 14, 1984, to an Irish mother and a Jamaican father, Alex is 36 years old.

Alex attended St Peter’s London Docks Primary School.

She signed as a junior player at Arsenal when she was just eight.

What is Alex famous for?

Alex is a former professional football player, who played for Arsenal and even captained the team.

She made 140 appearances for the England national team and represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

Alex also played in four Euros tournaments.

Her footballing career also took her to America, where she played for the Boston Breakers.

She received an MBE for her services to football in 2017, and retired that same year.

Alex has received horrendous online abuse from trolls (Credit: BBC)

What’s she up to now?

Aside from her punditry, Alex has also presented on The One Show alongside Alex Jones.

She also competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019. She was partnered with Neil Jones and the pair finished in fifth place.

After Dan Walker’s decision to step down from Football Focus, Alex was confirmed as the new host.

It came after months of speculation and online abuse that she would be replacing axed Sue Barker on A Question of Sport.

So why is the tournament called Euro 2020 and not Euro 2021?

The original Euro 2020 was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, sporting events can now take place under new guidelines.

As a result, the competition is still happening using the same name.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.