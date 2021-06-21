Football pundit Martin Keown has described the “harrowing” moment he saw footballer Christian Eriksen collapse during a match.

The former football was commentating on the match – live on TV – when Christian fell to the floor after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Who is Martin Keown?

Martin Keown is a former English football player turned football pundit.

He played as a defender from 1984 to 2005, notably in the Premier League for Arsenal, where he made over 400 appearances for the club and won 10 honours.

Martin made his England debut in 1992 against France and went on to win 43 caps for the national side over the next 10 years.

The Arsenal favourite played 43 times for England between 1992 and 2002.

Martin went to the 1998 and 2002 World Cups (but did not play) and Euro 2000.

He is now a part-time scout and coach for Arsenal, as well as a pundit for the BBC and BT Sport.

He came out of retirement in 2012 and briefly played for Combined Counties League Premier Division side Wembley in their FA Cup fixtures.

Football career: who did football pundit Martin Keown play for?

Martin had a distinguished career playing as a defender for Arsenal.

He also played for Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa, Everton, Leicester City and Reading.

The former player represented England at four major international football finals including the 1998 and 2002 World Cups.

Martin Keown comments on the Euro 2020 tournament (Credit: BBC Sport/YouTube)

How old is Martin Keown and where is he from?

Martin Raymond Keown was born on July 24 1966.

He is currently 54.

Martin was born in Oxford, but has an Irish mother and a Northern-Irish father.

Because of this, Jack Charlton wanted Martin to play for the Republic of Ireland.

However, Martin chose to represent the country of his birth.

He was also eligible to play for Northern Ireland as his father was from County Fermanagh.

Martin Keown football pundit: Who is his wife?

Martin is married to wife Nicola Keown, and they live together in Oxford.

Together they have two children, Callum and Niall.

Youngest son Niall is also a professional footballer.

Niall Keown, 26, has played as a defender for Reading and Partick Thistle.

He has represented the Republic of Ireland under-21 team.

Christian Eriksen playing football before his Euro 2020 collapse (Credit: Splash)

What did Martin Keown say about Christian Eriksen’s collapse?

Martin was on Euro 2020 commentary duty when Christian Eriksen collapsed.

He has described the experience as “harrowing” and says “it took huge professionalism for Denmark and Finland players to return to the pitch”.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, he said: “I’d never seen anything like this on a football field.

“I was on co-commentary duty for the BBC and as a throw-in was taken, Christian Eriksen fell to the ground.

“It wasn’t a natural fall, and my concern was immediate.

“In that moment, you forget the match. You go from looking forward to analysing a game to realising something much more important is at stake.”

Martin went on to say: “My thoughts are with Eriksen and his family. It was harrowing to witness and be a part of it on air.”

Football viewers will know that Danish player Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s match against Finland on Saturday June 12 2021.

The 29-year-old needed CPR and was stabilised on the Copenhagen pitch.

He has since been discharged from hospital after a successful operation.

