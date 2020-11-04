Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble concluded last night and Channel 5 viewers praised the presenter for her “fantastic” documentary series.

Some of those watching compared Kate to legendary broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, while others begged her for more episodes.

Last night’s Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble was the last in the series (Credit: RTRP Ltd / Channel 5)

What did viewers say about Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble?

On Twitter, one fan of the show said: “I think @katehumble should be our next David Attenborough. How about it Kate? #escapetothefarm @channel5_tv.”

Another agreed, writing alongside thumbs-up emojis: “She’s so natural.”

A third called it “fantastic” to watch.

Others said they really hoped there would be more episodes.

On social media, Kate shared a snap of her two dogs lying on a rug and joked they weren’t particularly excited for the series finale, in which she helped save a litter of piglets.

She wrote: “Teg and Badger beside themselves with excitement at the imminent start of Escape to the Farm now on @channel5_tv. That’s loyalty for you… Hope you enjoy the final show in this series. Xx.”

On Twitter, one viewer said: “So sad this is finished now, really hope there is another series! x.”

“Loved it Kate,” wrote a second, adding: “Fingers crossed for another series.”

Over on Instagram, one of her followers said: “Loved the show. Hope there will be more.”

“It was a lovely series, thank you,” said another. “More please.”

Someone else praised her “brilliant” show.

Some compared Kate Humble to Sir David Attenborough (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened in the last episode of Escape to the Farm?

In the last episode, Kate introduced viewers to Sausage, a four-year-old breeding sow.

Kate said: “If you look at her midsection, you can see she is about to give birth any minute.”

Sausage had delivered 27 piglets in the past, and her current pregnancy would be her third litter.

Awful feeling when you think an animal’s in distress. She’s had litters before and had no trouble.

When she started giving birth, the second piglet in the litter got lodged in the birth canal. Kate stepped in to help, saving the day by pulling the piglet out herself.

In the final episode, Kate Humbled helped save the lives of a litter of piglets and their mother (Credit: RTRP Ltd / Channel 5)

With something clearly still wrong, they had to call in a vet for an injection that would hurry the process along, but he was busy on another farm. They had to give her the injection themselves.

Kate said: “Awful feeling when you think an animal’s in distress. She’s had litters before and had no trouble.”

Sausage delivered a third piglet on her own, but was still visibly suffering. Kate had to take action again, getting her arm inside “right up to the shoulder”.

In the end, the vet came and helped pull out the fourth and final piglet. He explained that Sausage’s issue was due to a problem with the muscle that should help her push.

