Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble on Channel 5: Where can I find the recipes?

Escape to the Farm continues on Channel 5 this week (Thursday April 29 2021), and Kate Humble cooks up more delicious wholesome food – so where can you find her recipes?

Viewers will know that the TV presenter lives on a working farm in the Wye Valley with a variety of feathered and furry livestock and three dogs.

In the fly-on-the-wall documentary from her farm Humble by Nature, Kate is also seen cooking in her home kitchen.

So where can you find Kate Humble’s recipes?

Kate Humble recipes: Where can I find them?

Inspired to have a go at the recipes from the new series of Escape to the Farm?

You’re not the only one, as viewers have been tuning into the second series and salivating at her simple, home-cooked food.

You can find all the recipes, along with information about the producers Kate has met, on Kate’s website here.

Recipes includes her forager’s tea, toad-in-the-hole and Asian-inspired mussels with beer.

There’s also nettle, kale and spinach soup, which Kate calls her ‘Spring in Your Step’ soup.

Kate Humble’s recipes also include chocolate and marmalade cake and, of course, a recipe to make your own marmalade!

Recipes are listed by the episode, and there’s also information about how to join a foraging course with Liz at Humble by Nature.

Lentil and tomato soup recipe

Kate’s lentil and tomato soup recipe from Escape to the Farm serves four and is pretty simple to make.

Ingredients are:

1 small onion, peeled and finely diced

1 clove garlic, peeled and grated, or very finely chopped

2cm piece of ginger, peeled and grated, or very finely chopped

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp garam masala

200g red, yellow or orange lentils, rinsed

1 vegetable stock cube, dissolved into 1L boiling water

500g passata

160ml tin coconut cream

olive oil

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To make, heat a good glug of oil in a large heavy-based saucepan over a medium low heat.

Add the onion and a good pinch of salt and sweat for five minutes or until starting to soften.

Next, add the garlic and ginger, mix and continue to cook over a low heat for five minutes or until aromatic and softened but not coloured.

Add the spices and stir for another minute or two.

Then add the lentils and mix together so they are coated in the spice mixture.

Pour in the vegetable stock, passata and coconut cream, stirring everything together before leaving over a low heat to cook for 25-30 minutes, stirring now and again, until the lentils are soft.

Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble on C5: series two, episode three

Kate is right at the heart of lambing season on the Monmouthshire farm.

While Farmer Tim takes on the busy day shift in the lambing shed, Kate goes through the night.

She’s up at 4am to deal with a dangerously problematic ewe.

As she struggles with a difficult birth, there’s plenty of sweat and tears.

Kate heroically battles to save the lamb’s life.

Later, Kate is in her kitchen for a bit of sustenance after such hard work, where she creates a tomato and lentil soup (see recipe above).

She also does a bit of foraging with her friend Liz, and takes her Welsh sheepdog Teg for a hill climb to the Devil’s Pulpit – with spectacular views of the Wye Valley.

Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble airs on Thursday April 29 2021 on Channel 5 at 8pm.

