Escape to the Chateau to end after season 9 as fans gutted

Escape to the Chateau season 9 will be the show’s last, it has been announced.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge shared the sad news in their newsletter recently, and fans are devastated.

Dick and Angel had some sad news to share with fans (Credit: Channel 4)

Escape to the Chateau news

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel had some sad news to share with their fans recently.

The hit Channel 4 show has been running since 2016.

It follows Dick, Angel, and their family as they bought a dilapidated French chateau from the 19th century back to life.

After eight seasons of bringing the chateau back to its former glory, the couple has announced that the upcoming ninth season will also be the last.

The sad news came in their latest newsletter.

The headline of the newsletter read: “The Ninth and Final Series of Escape to the Chateau.”

In the newsletter itself, the couple wrote: “We are delighted to announce our ninth series of Escape to the Chateau will be starting soon in the UK.

“As soon as we have a date, you will be the first to know!”

Dick and Angel’s chateau in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France (Credit: Channel 4 Lifestyle / YouTube)

Escape to the Chateau to end after season 9

It remains unseen whether Dick and Angel decided to end the series themselves, or whether Channel 4 axed it.

Speaking to The Sun, Channel 4’s Senior Commissioning Editor, Clemency Green, confirmed the sad news.

“Across nine series we have seen the chateau rise from its ruins into the beautiful home and venue it is today,” she said.

“We look forward to working with Two Rivers and Chateau TV to follow Dick and Angel as they turn their attentions to new projects and new adventures.”

Green then went on to tease some of the future projects Dick and Angel have lined up with Channel 4.

The couple will be back on screens soon with a travel series in which they explore France.

Fans are gutted at the news (Credit: Channel 4 Lifestyle / YouTube)

Fans react to the sad news

Upon hearing the news, some fans of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“It’s great news for the next series of Escape to the Chateau, but very sad it’s the final one. Both my me and my mum have loved watching the evolution of the chateau and your family grow,” one fan tweeted Dick.

“Perhaps you can buy another chateau to continue with more series. Lol.”

“@dickstrawbridge the 9th and last series. Mixed emotions, great that you’re back on but sad it’s the last. Thank you for sharing your wonderful journey,” another fan wrote.

“Noooooooo it can’t be that this year’s #EscapetotheChateau is going to be the last series, say it’s not true @dickstrawbridge,” a third cried.

“The 9th season of #escapetothechateau will be the last one. My heart cannot take it,” another tweeted.

Escape to the Chateau will return to Channel 4 and All4 soon.

