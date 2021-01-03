A Teacher on BBC Two is set to take the country by storm.

Eric is a high school senior who thinks he doesn’t fit in. His peers are mostly from rich backgrounds, whereas Eric has been raised in a working class family.

In a bid to get into a good university, he asks his teacher, Claire, for help. The two then begin an elicit affair.

Nick Robinson plays Eric in A Teacher (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Eric in BBC Two drama A Teacher?

Eric is played by Hollywood star Nick Robinson, who has been acting since 2006.

He was born in Seattle, Washington on March 22, 1995.

Nick Robinson is a Hollywood movie star (Credit: BBC)

How old is Nick Robinson and what is he famous for?

Nick is 25 years old. The actor first rose to fame in his teens when he starred in US sitcom Melissa and Joey.

However, since then he has gone on to become a Hollywood star in his own right.

He bagged a main role in Jurassic World and also featured in movies Kings of Summer and Everything Everything.

I don’t know what the fascination is, it’s sort of dangerous and taboo and wrong.

His big break came when he starred as gay teenager Simon in Disney coming of age drama Love, Simon.

He also reprised his role in the follow-up TV series, Love Victor, on Disney +.

Kate Mara stars in A Teacher (Credit: BBC)

Who else stars in BBC drama A Teacher?

Kate Mara stars alongside Nick as his teacher, Claire.

She’s best know to viewers for starring in the first series of Netflix hit House of Cards.

She also featured in The Martian and Oscar-winning drama Brokeback Mountain as the daughter of Heath Ledger’s character.

Kate also had a main role in notorious blockbuster flop Fantastic Four and Ryan Murphy TV series American Horror Story: Murder House.

Her sister, Rooney Mara, is also a Hollywood actress.

The show has been a hit on Hulu in the US (Credit: BBC)

Is A Teacher based on a true story?

No, A Teacher is not based on any specific real-life story about a teacher-student relationship.

However, a number of high-profile true stories are reported to have inspired it.

Actress Kate said Google shows up an “endless” number of such stories, in a chat with Entertainment Weekly.

Mara said: “All you have to do is Google-search it, and it’s sort of endless,” while Nick told the publication: “The Mary Kay Letourneau story is probably the most famous, but these happen all the time. I don’t know what the fascination is, it’s sort of dangerous and taboo and wrong.”

A Teacher begins on BBC Two at 10pm on Sunday 3rd January 2021.

