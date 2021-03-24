An erectile dysfunction treatment ad has divided telly fans, with some branding it “inappropriate” and others wondering if it could be the best advert ever.

Healthcare company Numan’s advert sees a male voice shouting out various words for a penis.

What happens in Numan’s erectile dysfunction treatment ad?

The voice in the advert shouts words including winkle, william, piston and pecker.

At one point in the clip, it repeats the word dong while it flashes on screen in bold lettering.

The voiceover then says: “Call it what you want, but when it stops working, make the right call. Do something about erectile dysfunction.”

The company, which offers treatment for the condition, has shared the adverts on its social channels.

As reported by Metro, the ad aired on Sky Sports on Tuesday (March 23).

One viewer said on Twitter: “I’m just minding my own business with the cricket on in the background, then it hits the Numan advert shouting ‘DONG’ at me on repeat. Why?”

My nine-year-old daughter sitting in the room and you think it’s sensible to have such an advert on about erectile dysfunction!?

A second branded the ad “invasive”, adding: “I’m trying to relax and my TV is shouting DONG at me.”

“[Bleeping] hell!” tweeted a third, adding: “I really need to make sure my kids aren’t watching when a Numan advert comes on!”

Another parent tweeted, with an angry emoji: “@SkySports inappropriate time for advertising Numan don’t you think!? My nine-year-old daughter sitting in the room and you think it’s sensible to have such an advert on about erectile dysfunction!?”

Best ever advert?

However, a number of other telly fans love the advert.

“This is one of the best adverts I have seen,” said one, commenting on YouTube.

“Best advert I’ve ever seen,” someone else said, adding: “10/10, never change it.”

“My new favourite advert,” wrote another.

A fourth fan put: “This is the only ad that genuinely made me stop what I was doing and laugh out loud, brilliant job.”

