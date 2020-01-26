The Masked Singer set to return for a second series

The Masked Singer is set to return for a second series.

The ITV reality singing competition - which sees celebrities don masks and costumes while a panel tries to guess who they are - has proven to be a major hit with viewers in the UK, and TV bosses have wasted little time in commissioning a second series.

But who is behind the mask? The panel has to guess who is singing (Credit: ITV)

An insider told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "It was a ­no-brainer to go for a second series. The show has been a massive hit.

"It's had the whole country talking. People either love it or hate it but everyone seems to have an ­opinion on it."

Read more: The Masked Singer: Daisy is revealed as US singer Kelis

ITV bosses have already committed themselves to a second series of the show.

People either love it or hate it but everyone seems to have an ­opinion on it.

The insider added: "After some high-level meetings, everything was agreed and now a second series is definitely happening.

"Everyone at ITV is thrilled 'The Masked Singer' will be back."

The panel of The Masked Singer includes Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross

ITV executives are eager to retain the panellists - Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall - for the next series of the show.

Read more: Kym Marsh says she will be very glad when The Masked Singer is finished

The bosses are also keen to keep hold of presenter Joel Dommett.

The source explained: "Producers would like to keep the same line-up as the show has gone down so well. They hope it won't be hard to convince them to do a new series."

Ken Jeong gets excited on The Masked Singer

The popular programme first aired in South Korea in 2015 and since then the hit format has been sold to more than 20 countries around the world.

On Twitter, fans seem to have taken to it as a kind of guilty pleasure. "Getting weirdly obsessed with The Masked Singer," wrote one.

Another said: "The Masked Singer is up there with one of the worst programmes I have seen but I am ADDICTED."

Getting weirdly obsessed with the Masked Singer. — colbolbilbol (@ScepticPoet) January 26, 2020

The Masked Singer is up there with one of the worst programmes I have seen but I am ADDICTED — superLEIGH (@leeeighbo) January 26, 2020

Do you love it or hate it? Leave your comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and let us know if you'll be tuning in.